Vegan Mayonnaise Recipe

Makes 1 ½ cups

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup|115 grams silken tofu

¼ cup|60 ml unsweetened soy milk

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon caster (superfine) sugar

½ teaspoon black salt

½ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup|250 ml vegetable oil

Videos by VICE

Directions

Combine all the ingredients, except the oil, in a blender and blend until combined. With the motor still running on medium speed, slowly drizzle in the oil. If you prefer a thinner mayo (i.e. for a salad dressing), add a little hot water, with the blender running, after the oil has been added.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Smith and Deli-cious: Food From Our Deli (That Happens to be Vegan).

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.