Vegan Mayonnaise Recipe

Makes 1 ½ cups
Prep time: 5 minutes
Total time: 10 minutes
Ingredients
½ cup|115 grams silken tofu
¼ cup|60 ml unsweetened soy milk
2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon caster (superfine) sugar
½ teaspoon black salt
½ teaspoon kosher salt
1 cup|250 ml vegetable oil
Directions
- Combine all the ingredients, except the oil, in a blender and blend until combined.
- With the motor still running on medium speed, slowly drizzle in the oil.
- If you prefer a thinner mayo (i.e. for a salad dressing), add a little hot water, with the blender running, after the oil has been added.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Smith and Deli-cious: Food From Our Deli (That Happens to be Vegan).
