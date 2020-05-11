Vegan Sausage and Grits Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the sausage and peppers:

¼ cup|60 ml olive oil

4 links vegan breakfast sausage, casings removed

1 large red bell pepper, stemmed, seeded, and diced

1 large yellow onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 large jalapeno pepper, stemmed and diced

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon soy sauce

2 scallions, thinly sliced, for garnish

hot sauce, to serve

Videos by VICE

for the grits:

1 ½ teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 cup|200 grams corn grits

1 ½ cups|200 grams shredded vegan cheddar

3 tablespoons vegan butter

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Make the sausage and peppers: Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 6 to 7 minutes. Add the bell pepper and onion and cook until lightly golden and soft, 5 to 6 minutes, then add the garlic and jalapeno. Cook for 2 minutes more, then add the vinegar and soy sauce and cook until absorbed. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Make the grits: Bring 4 cups|946 ml of water and the salt to a boil in a medium saucepan over high. Stir in the grits and reduce the heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick and smooth, about 6 to 7 minutes. Cover, turn off the heat, and let sit for 5 minutes, then stir in the cheese and butter until melted. Season with salt and pepper. To serve, top the grits with the sausage mixture and garnish with the scallions. Serve with hot sauce on the side.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .