Vegan Squash and Coconut Soup Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

5 delicata squash (about 4 ½ pounds|2.4 kilograms)

¼ cup|60 ml canola oil, divided

1 ½ teaspoons ground nutmeg

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

kosher salt and pepper, to taste

3 stalks lemongrass, thinly sliced

1 (4-5-inch) piece galangal, peeled and roughly chopped

4 Thai chilies, sliced

3 ribs celery, roughly chopped

2 carrots, peeled and roughly chopped

2 yellow onions, roughly chopped

4 makrut lime leaves, roughly chopped

1 bunch cilantro with stems, chopped, plus leaves reserved for garnish

5 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons grated ginger

1 (13-ounce|386-ml) can coconut milk

¼ cup|66 grams coconut yogurt

Videos by VICE

Directions

Heat the oven to 375°F. Thinly slice one of the squash crosswise into ¼-inch thick rounds. Remove the seeds and transfer to a colander. Halve the remaining squash and transfer the seeds to the colander with the other seeds. Cut the squash into 1-inch pieces and set aside. Rinse the seeds well and pat dry. Transfer the seeds and the squash rounds to two separate baking sheets and toss each with 1 ½ teaspoons oil, ¼ teaspoon of the nutmeg, half of the cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook until the seeds are crispy and the squash is golden, about 25 minutes for the seeds and 20 minutes for the squash. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the lemongrass, galangal, and chilies and cook until golden and fragrant, about 1 minutes. Add the celery, carrot, and half of the onion and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Add the makrut, the bunch of cilantro, and the remaining teaspoon of nutmeg. Cover with 8 cups water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook, covered, until infused and flavorful, about 45 minutes. Strain, discarding solids. Makes about 6 ½ cups. Heat the remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Add the remaining onion and cook until translucent, about 3 minutes, then add the garlic and ginger. Cook until fragrant, 1 minutes more, then stir in the reserved stock, the diced squash, and the coconut milk. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook until the squash is soft, about 25 minutes. Cool slightly, then, working in batches, transfer to a blender and purée until smooth. Transfer to the saucepan and season with salt and pepper. Keep warm. Divide among bowls and serve with the coconut yogurt, pepitas, and cilantro leaves. Also the squash rounds!

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .