Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes

Ingredients

4-5 pounds|2 kilograms sweet potatoes

1 cup|155 grams dark brown sugar, divided

⅔ cup|110 grams all-purpose flour or gluten-free baking mix

1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, divided

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 ½ cups|170 grams pecan halves

7 tablespoons|125 grams coconut oil

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Heat oven to 450°F. Prick potatoes with a fork and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, 45 minutes. Let cool enough to handle. Reduce oven to 350°F. Meanwhile, combine ⅔ cup sugar, the flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon nutmeg, the ginger, and salt in a food processor; pulse to combine. Add pecans and coconut oil; pulse just until coarsely chopped and mixture holds together loosely. Transfer topping to a bowl and set aside. Peel potatoes and add to food processor along with remaining sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and the vanilla. Pulse until smooth. Season to taste and spread into an oiled 3-quart baking dish. Top with pecan crumble and bake until golden brown and fragrant, 30 minutes.

