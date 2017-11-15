Vegan Sweet Potato Casserole Recipe

Servings: 6
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes
Ingredients
4-5 pounds|2 kilograms sweet potatoes
1 cup|155 grams dark brown sugar, divided
⅔ cup|110 grams all-purpose flour or gluten-free baking mix
1 ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg, divided
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
1 ½ cups|170 grams pecan halves
7 tablespoons|125 grams coconut oil
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Directions
- Heat oven to 450°F. Prick potatoes with a fork and place on foil-lined baking sheet. Bake until tender, 45 minutes. Let cool enough to handle. Reduce oven to 350°F.
- Meanwhile, combine ⅔ cup sugar, the flour, 1 teaspoon cinnamon, ½ teaspoon nutmeg, the ginger, and salt in a food processor; pulse to combine. Add pecans and coconut oil; pulse just until coarsely chopped and mixture holds together loosely. Transfer topping to a bowl and set aside.
- Peel potatoes and add to food processor along with remaining sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg and the vanilla. Pulse until smooth. Season to taste and spread into an oiled 3-quart baking dish. Top with pecan crumble and bake until golden brown and fragrant, 30 minutes.
