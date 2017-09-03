Vegan Teriyaki Chick’n Burritos Recipe

“This is a hell of a decadent lunch.”

Servings: 4-6

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Videos by VICE

Ingredients

for the basmati rice:

2 cups uncooked basmati rice

2 teaspoons sea salt

4 ounces|113 grams frozen peas

2 tablespoons Earth Balance butter substitute or coconut oil

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon black mustard seeds

1 teaspoon fresh, grated ginger (skin removed)

1 teaspoon turmeric

⅓ cup roasted cashews or pistachios

for the burritos:

2 tablespoons coconut oil

1 teaspoon fresh, finely grated ginger (skin removed)

1 package of vegan teriyaki “chicken” strips, such as Gardein Teriyaki Chick-n

½ cup red bell peppers, chopped into small pieces

½ cup green bell peppers, chopped into small pieces

whole-wheat tortillas (Rudi’s are great as they don’t break apart)

1 cup non-dairy, non-GMO sour cream

2 cups shredded non-dairy cheese, such as Daiya (optional)

2 cups spinach, washed and chopped finely

2 medium tomatoes, chopped

2 ripe avocados, sliced

Directions

For the basmati rice, wash the rice and let it soak for 15 minutes, then drain for an additional 15 minutes. Put 3 ½ cups|828 ml water, the salt, and frozen peas in a pot on high heat and bring to a boil. Heat the Earth Balance or oil in a medium-sized saucepan and fry the cumin and mustard seeds over medium. When the cumin seeds brown and mustard seeds pop, add the ginger and turmeric. Stir your spices together for 30 seconds until evenly mixed. Add the rice and continue stirring for 2 minutes so all the spices and rice are mixed well and are lightly toasted. Pour boiling water into the rice and add the nuts. Stir once, then cover and turn the heat to very low. Do not lift the lid. Cook until the rice has absorbed all the water (approximately 18-20 minutes). For the burritos, heat the oven to 400°F. Heat oil and add ginger. After 30 seconds, drop in teriyaki strips. Brown on all sides and cook for approximately 5 minutes over medium. Add bell peppers and cook for 2 minutes until slightly tender. Add glazing sauce (provided by Gardein). Stir strips and peppers, letting sauce coat them evenly. After 3 minutes, remove and set aside. Lay tortillas on a flat surface and spread with sour cream. Add some of the strips/peppers combo, along with rice, grated cheese, and spinach. Roll and fold in your ends. Seal the edge with some sour cream. Place burritos in an oiled pan and cook in oven until tortillas turn golden brown (approx. 30 minutes). Remove and serve with your tomato and avocado.

From FUEL: The Vegan Ironman Diet of Cro-Mags’ John Joseph

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.