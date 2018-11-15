No Goalie Has More Swag Than Marc-Andre Fleury

Marc-Andre Fleury is a fashion icon.

Sure, he may still be one of the best goaltenders in the world, a multiple-time Stanley Cup champion and likely future Hall of Famer, but his exceptional head-to-toe style in the crease may be the most important factor in defining his legacy amongst the all-time greats. If you rank goaltenders solely on how sick their gear is, which every serious hockey analyst and observer should, MAF is hovering right around GOAT status.

His swag was on full display Wednesday night when Fleury debuted, for the first time in a game, this blinged-out, all gold set of gear that had us Goldmembering all over our living room upon first glance.

Marc-Andre Fleury debuting his new pads and bucket tonight against a division rival in the Ducks. #boldingold pic.twitter.com/ekD7yj3TjE — Al Powers (@powersimagery) November 15, 2018

The Golden Knights wore camo jerseys in warmups for Military Appreciation Night, with the 33-year-old Fleury looking extra swaggy, but he still looked sharp in the black Vegas sweater the team donned for the game while sporting the gold blocker, glove, and pads.

Marc-Andre Fleury registered his 51st career shutout to move into a tie with Dave Kerr, Tomas Vokoun, Rogie Vachon and Curtis Joseph for 24th on the NHL’s all-time list. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/JvSc6o26vo — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) November 15, 2018

Fleury has been redlining the swag-o-meter ever since he got to Vegas, and we shouldn’t be surprised that his gear game during his second season with the Golden Knights is so on point. Of course, the pads and gloves are just a delight, but throw that gold ass helmet in the mix and you may as well fast track Fleury to the HOF immediately.

Remember, it was this same goalie fashionista who blessed the hockey world with the all mustard-yellow set when he was playing in Cape Breton back in the early 2000s—a unique and bold style that followed him to the NHL and a look he went back to several times over his time with the Penguins.

Further proving that dope gear is all that matters, Fleury was lights out in pitching a 29-save shutout—his NHL-leading third of the season—against the Ducks with those golden bad boys strapped to his limbs.