Microdose Happy Hour With These Skinny THC Mocktails

First, we had skinny cocktails. They’re drinks that taste like the traditional beverages most of us know, but aren’t as high in calories. Now, we have Happy Tonix Skinny Mocktails from Vena. These are THC drinks mixed to taste like classic cocktails. They’re the perfect way to ditch the alcohol and get a little high instead!

A Lightweight’s Dream Drink

The skinny mocktail contains just 2mg Delta-9 THC and 2mg CBD, so it’s a lightweight drink perfect for lightweight cannabis users. I don’t normally harp on calories, but it’s worth mentioning that each can is a mere 15 calories. So Vena wasn’t playing around when they labeled these “skinny.”

For reference, a typical Aperol spritz or margarita can be as much as 180 calories, so keep that in mind when making your choices. The low dose on these won’t have you as lifted as an Aperol spritz might, but they also won’t give you a nasty Aperol hangover. While the 2mg dosage isn’t ideal for experienced users looking to feel buzzed off one drink, they’re still worth trying and can be the ideal strength for newbies.

Unwind Without the Aftermath

These offer a mild and manageable high, even for people just trying cannabis. Most of us would consider 2mg a microdose, so you won’t feel stoned out of your mind or anxious. It’s just enough to help beginners get a feel for cannabis, without putting them over the edge.

With my high tolerance, I either have to drink three or four quickly to feel that buzz, or amp them up with unflavored mixers, like the cbdMD THC add-in or the Cann Naked Boys. Those can take these low-dose drinks to 7mg or more, making the experience more customizable.

But the Vena skinny mocktail can also stand on its own, delivering a subtle but sweet high. It helps you relax, easing any tension in your jaw or shoulders, so you can feel at ease. Any uplifted sensation will be light and airy, and the drink isn’t strong enough to make you super sleepy or hazy. Instead, it’s just the right amount for a good mood and laidback vibe.

Vena doesn’t make the strongest drinks, but these babies hit fastttt. The THC can kick in within the first 10-15 minutes of drinking one, especially if you’re drinking on an empty stomach. I don’t usually recommend consuming cannabis on an empty stomach, but with these microdosed drinks, it’s quite enjoyable.

To me, these are ideal for designated drivers who still want something tasty in their hand or people who just want to take the edge off at the end of a long day. Just because you want to unwind in the evening, that doesn’t mean you don’t have shit to do the next day. Even simple beer or wine can make you groggy the next morning, but these drinks won’t leave you with any regrets.

Classic Cocktails, But With Cannabis

The Skinny Mocktails come in three flavors, just like the Vena Happy Tonix. I’ll go over the flavors momentarily, but let’s talk texture for a second. These have a delightfully fizzy texture. They’re bubbly but not to the extreme, so you’re not gulping down sips of air that make you feel bloated. It’s a delicate carbonation that’s wonderful to sip on. Okay, now for the three flavors.

Citrus Spritz

Courtesy of author

Vena calls this the Citrus Spritz, but I think it’s their take on an Aperol spritz, which you may have already guessed. It has an orange-y flavor with a bit of tang and very light sweetness. It’s definitely not super sugary, which falls in line with what an Aperol spritz should taste like. But you don’t get the sharpness of alcohol or the super-bitter aftertaste. It’s still a complex flavor profile, but it leans more toward the citrus and herbal side of that classic cocktail.

It might be my favorite? It’s a tie between the Margarita and this one. But if you’re an Aperol spritz person, you’ll be delightfully surprised by how this comes to the real thing. It might even be better (don’t hate me for saying that).

Margarita

Courtesy of author

This is far from the first “margarita” THC drink I’ve tried. None of them have been good enough for me to share with you all, but this one has finally met my expectations. The issue typically lies in the ratio of citrus to sugar and the texture. If it’s a flat texture, it feels like drinking plain sour mix. If it’s too lime-y or too sugary, it doesn’t taste like a margarita. Vena found that magic combination, delivering the consistent lemon and lime flavor with a balanced sweetness. And that fizzy, sparkling texture rounds it all out for a bright flavor that deserves to be enjoyed with a plate of tacos.

No notes on the flavor. The only thing that would make this better is a higher dosage, so you get more buzzed, like with a classic marg.

Mojito

Courtesy of author

The mojito has an interesting flavor that I wasn’t expecting. Usually, they’re quite bright and refreshing. This one has a lower-note flavor, with a rich mint taste rather than a cool one. It’s mature and complicated, which is a small departure from what I consider a very simple cocktail. If you wish mojitos had more oomph sometimes, this flavor might be just right for you. I think this one is a bit more herbal than the classic version, which might be due to the natural hemp extract.

The hemp taste is barely noticeable in the Margarita and Citrus Spritz flavors. But because mojitos are such a light cocktail, it’s harder to mask the taste. It tastes as if you added another herb to a mojito, along with the mint, such as basil or rosemary. It’s an herbal upgrade!

Too Pretty to Pass Up

All of the Vena Happy Tonix drinks come in dreamy cans, with ombre colors and clean designs that align with the brand’s vibe. They’re ethereal and colorful, with hues like sunset orange, aqua blue, and lime green. They’re undeniably pretty, with a modern style that matches the drinks. After all, cannabis drinks are a contemporary product. Vena’s products are usually enchanting like this, whether it’s their No Worries Gummies or other drinks.

Skinny Budget

Each can is $3-5, depending on how much you buy and how you order. If you subscribe and save to receive the drinks, you get a generous 25% off, so I would definitely consider going for that subscription model. But even if you don’t want to do that, you can save by buying the drinks in bulk. A 6-pack is $30, a 12-pack is $57, and an 18-pack is $81. So you could save $3-9 by buying more. And you’ll probably want more anyway!

Ultimately, these are a fair deal no matter how you purchase them. A 5mg THC drink is usually $6-7. You only get 2mg THC with these, but the yummy flavors are still there. At their cheapest, they’re half the price of 5mg drinks, for the same amount of sipping.

Satisfy Your Cocktail Craving

Not many 1:1 cocktail replacements have hit the nail on the head. I’ve tried THC margaritas and negronis and beyond, and they’re not always decent replacements. But Vena understood the assignment. All three of these Happy Tonix Skinny Mocktails are comparable to their cocktail inspiration. They might even be better than the OGs. So if you want to skip your usual hangover but still enjoy your go-to cocktail, order these.

Other Comparables to Cocktails

Try Vena’s other drinks! The Happy Tonix original drink comes in three tasty, fruity flavors and delivers the same soft high.

For a wonderful way to turn any drink into a cocktail, try Spruce’s THC Cocktail Packets. They’re not as close to any specific cocktail as these, but they have their own unique and yummy flavors.

If you want to mix your own THC margaritas, get the MXXN Jalisco Agave, which tastes pretty damn close to tequila.