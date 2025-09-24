THC Seltzers That Deliver Tiny Bubbles and a Tiny Buzz

The Vena Happy Tonix THC Seltzers are microdose magic, offering mouthwatering flavors and a high that won’t have you stuck on the couch. These low-dose drinks are ideal for beginners, daytime sips, and responsible high times. Vena always knows how to help you take the stress out of the day without sending you to another planet.

Micro Magic in Every Can

These are little baby THC drinks, with just 2mg Delta-9 THC and 2mg CBD in each can. They’re a microdosed drink, wonderful for newbies who are feeling nervous about getting high. The drinks give you a peek at what a cannabis high feels like, but not so strongly that you need to feel anxious or cancel all your plans for the day.

For more experienced users, this low dosage can be delightful if you just want a mild, barely-there buzz. This amount of THC — when you have a decent tolerance — can help you relax and feel good without making you noticeably high. The full spectrum formula gives you a little bit of all the best cannabinoids, so you can enjoy a comprehensive lift without losing your wits.

The Lightest Lift

My high tolerance means the 2mg THC did not hit me hard. I didn’t feel high at all, but I did feel like my mood picked up and the day became lighter. The sensation is generally uplifting, so these are lovely for a party or picnic, rather than bedtime. With such a low dose, you shouldn’t feel sleepy or groggy, just perky and maybe a teensy bit silly. Best of all, these are fast-acting, so you can feel that happy effect in less than 30 minutes. No waiting around for an hour or more, like with most THC gummies.

It’s the kind of cannabis product that you could get away with pouring into your tumbler at work or sipping on it in the middle of the day with your kids. You don’t have to fret about getting so dopey that you leave your oven on or forget about your doctor’s appointment. You can still be a functioning, responsible person, but with a better attitude.

That’s how it goes for most people. If your tolerance is below zero, you might feel more uplifted and euphoric after one or two of these. The overall feeling is bubbly and buzzy, elevating whatever you have on your to-do list. For people who want to replace alcohol with something… let’s say less toxic, these are a fabulous option. You can stay clear-headed while taking the edge off a sharp day.

I find that these are also easy to beef up if you want to enjoy the flavors while amping up your high. Add a packet of Sprinkle’s Chill Powder Packets, which take the dosage from 2mg to 7mg for a hazy feel. Or pour in a packet of Cann’s Naked Hi Boys, which also takes the dosage to 7mg. Voila! You’re stoned.

Taste/Texture

The Tonix drinks come in three fruity and refined flavors. From the unique tropical taste of guava to the sweet familiarity of black cherry, each one offers a rich and sparkling taste that will keep you coming back.

Guava Passion Fruit

Let’s start with my absolute favorite! I’m a sucker for guava. I’m a sucker for passion fruit. I knew I would fall in love, but it still exceeded my expectations. The guava and passion fruit come together for a blast of tropical flavor that still feels versatile and mellow enough for fall and winter. The mature but playful flavor profile is enchanting, with an elegant sweetness and gentle bubbly texture that is lush but not overpowering.

Black Cherry

Interestingly. The Black Cherry flavor tastes a lot like root beer. It has that complex and deep flavor profile, with hints of vanilla, herbs, and cream. And yet, it’s not heavy like a typical root beer. The cherry flavor mingles with the other notes, bringing it away from the typical cough medicine profile and making it more decadent. Pro tip: Pairs well with chocolate.

Grapefruit

The Grapefruit flavor absolutely tastes like you would expect, but with a richer flavor than most grapefruit seltzers. Much like the Black Cherry, the taste becomes more complex and inviting as you sip. I’ll admit, grapefruit isn’t my go-to. But this one might make me a believer in this tart fruit. It’s much smoother and less punchy than your average grapefruit seltzer, and even has hints of orange and lime that round out the taste.

Heavenly Vibes

Vena’s products always have an ethereal and dreamy vibe, with pretty colors and soft designs. These cans look like they’re covered in colorful clouds, from the scarlet Black Cherry can to the pink and green Grapefruit style — the latter has Wicked vibes written all over it. Anyone else excited for Part 2? Just me?

The Grapefruit and Guava Passionfruit feel summery or suitable for springtime, but work in every season. The Black Cherry can also have a summertime vibe, but is even better as a fall beverage. The season doesn’t matter. The point is, Vena makes drinks that feel like they fit every occasion, making it easy to crave one 365 days a year.

Low Dose and Low Price

At their most expensive, these are $5 per can. A 5mg THC drink costs an average of $6, so these are priced reasonably, considering they’re weaker, but amazingly delicious. That’s if you just buy a pack of six cans and make a one-time purchase. But you can buy in bulk to save, or opt for a subscription setup. If you go big, with a pack of 18 cans, and sign up for subscribe and save, the price per can drops all the way down to $3.40, which is a stellar price for these scrumptious drinks.

Of course, if you’re looking for a strong high on a budget, there are more potent drinks available. But these mild seltzers are priced perfectly for what you get.

Just Flirting With a High

Looking to get higher than the clouds? This drink isn’t strong enough to get you there. Looking for a more relaxed and lowkey high? The Vena Happy Tonix THC Seltzers are just what the occasion calls for. And whether you’re after a dose of THC or not, these flavors are crisp and will call to you from your fridge. I’m already craving another pack.

