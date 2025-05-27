Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies Review: You Can’t Worry If You’re Asleep

I crushed a container of Vena No Worries Extra Strength Relief Gummies over the last few weeks, and now I’m here to give you the skinny on them.

They’re definitely not a gummy I would turn down when offered, unless I have a busy day ahead of me. They follow through on that “no worries” promise, but more than expected.

Mysteriously Delicious

These are yum-may. Like they’re tough to stop eating. The sugar coating on the outside isn’t too sweet, and the chewiness is right at the medium level, which is hard not to like. It’s familiar. It’s inoffensive.

Weirdly, and sort of mysteriously, the gummies are labeled “multi-flavored,” but I was getting a strawberry-pear kind of vibe from them. But seriously, just tell me what flavor they are, Vena — is it a secret???

Strong on the CBD

These babies are strong, but mostly on the CBD side.

The 5mg of THC is a common dosage to start with, and it’ll give you a gentle but noticeable high. However, the 50mg of CBD is impossible to ignore, bringing down stress and helping you chill like never before. For reference, 10mg of CBD has me worry-free, so 50mg makes me forget the definition of “worries.”

If you have anywhere to be, maybe start with half a gummy, because the high level of CBD might chill you out too much to be productive.

Beddy-Bye Vibes

Because these gummies contain 10x the amount of CBD as THC, they’re gonna put you to sleep before they’ll get you super high. A few times, the munchies got the better of me and I ate three or four at once, and was yawning and eyeing my bed at 9 PM before the actual high ever hit.

So to summarize, I checked the vibe, and it’s zzzzz.

The Price of These Pretty Gummies

Vena sells these for $70 a container, which comes with 30 gummies. That’s over $2 a gummy, which is a little too rich for my blood, but you’re getting quality ingredients and a whole lotta CBD. Remember, 50mg is by no means the standard; it’s way higher. Plus, the price suits Vena’s thoughtfully curated brand image, which I’ll get to right now.

That Healthy, Holistic Energy

Image by Veronica Booth

Vena’s whole vibe feels like the Goop of the cannabis world. If you don’t know, Goop is the style brand from Gwyneth Paltrow.

It seems very female-focused and all about clean ingredients, which is cool if you’re into that holistic energy. Me? I’m eating mozzarella sticks while writing this, if that tells you anything. But I have plenty of stoner friends who are going to go gaga over these when I share them.

As far as packaging, the container is cute and dreamy. The No Worries gummies container has an ombre, sunset-like pattern that suits the undetermined flavor.

The gummies themselves have a vague brownish-orange color. Which also doesn’t clue me in much to the actual flavor.

Cannabis Conclusion

I know Vena has Lights Out Sleep Gummies, which also have 50mg CBD and 5mg THC, plus 3mg melatonin. That melatonin is sure to put you to sleep, but I find this high level of CBD makes me sleepy no matter what. So if you’re looking for some sleepytime edibles, the No Worries gummies are not a bad choice at all.

Other Gummies to Try

If you’re looking for other Delta-9 THC gummies or strong CBD gummies, here are a few other options:

Vena Full Spectrum CBD Bites only have 25mg CBD and 2mg THC, giving you an easygoing and tension-free vibe, without as much sleepiness.

Vena Xtra Bliss Gummies contain 10mg THC, 10mg CBD, and 2mg CBG, giving you a mellow feel but with a substantial high and hazy feeling, great if you want a more even balance of calm and uplifted.

If you just want some straight CBD, cbdMD Broad Spectrum CBD Immune Boost Gummies contain 25mg CBD for a potent but balanced effect, plus elderberry and zinc to help with immunity!

The good news is that whatever kind of vibe you’re looking for, there’s a gummy for you.