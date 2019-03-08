Venezuela suffered a nationwide blackout — and the regime thinks Marco Rubio is to blame

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

Venezuela was plunged into darkness Thursday following a national power failure — an event President Nicolás Maduro blamed on a cyberattack orchestrated by Florida Senator Marco Rubio.

Videos by VICE

Maduro first accused opposition leader Juan Guaidó of “sabotage” after the failure of the Guri hydroelectric dam, which provides much of the country’s power — adding that he was aided by “U.S. imperialists.”

Venezuelan information minister Jorge Rodríguez offered more details in a TV address, claiming the outage was caused by a cyberattack against the “brain” of the Guri hydroelectric power plant. He said three of five generators were affected and that 18 of 23 states saw power outages — affecting roughly 70 percent of the population.

The minister then attacked Rubio, an outspoken critic of the Maduro regime, claiming he was directly involved.

Rubio hit back on Twitter, calling Rodriguez the “Baghdad Bob” of Caracas:

“My apologies to people of Venezuela. I must have pressed the wrong thing on the ‘electronic attack’ app I downloaded from Apple. My bad,” Rubio said.

Tonight the “Baghdad Bob” of #Caracas @jorgerpsuv revealed I caused the nationwide & ongoing electric power outage in #Venezuela.



My apologies to people of Venezuela. I must have pressed the wrong thing on the “electronic attack” app I downloaded from Apple. My bad. https://t.co/5oZURMSnrB — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 8, 2019

A few weeks ago the #MaduroRegime blamed iguanas for causing a large electric grid blackout.



We have now received the first video of what caused tonight’s unprecedented nationwide blackout in #Venezuela: #SinLuz pic.twitter.com/TnYevG2GA0 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 8, 2019

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also hit out at Maduro on Twitter, saying: “No food. No medicine. Now, no power. Next, no Maduro.”

The power outage and the devastation hurting ordinary Venezuelans is not because of the USA. It’s not because of Colombia. It’s not Ecuador or Brazil, Europe or anywhere else. Power shortages and starvation are the result of the Maduro regime’s incompetence. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 8, 2019

The outage, which hit during rush hour, led to chaos in the capital Caracas, with long traffic jams and thousands of commuters forced to walk home from work after the metro stopped working.

https://twitter.com/VictorSanchez_R/status/1103811659360059397

The international airport in Caracas was also in the dark:

INCREÍBLE: Hoy #07Mar Aeropuerto Internacional de Maiquetia #SinLuz desde las 450pm. Las plantas eléctricas no funcionan. Arranca y se apagan. #CorrupcionRoja pic.twitter.com/aMUbaMpy9i — Jony Rahal (@jonyrahal) March 7, 2019

The outage impacted internet access across the country, as most cellular networks were not prepared to operate in these circumstances.

Urgent: Network measurements show extraordinary nationwide impact as #Venezuela is knocked offline amid power outages from 8:55 PM UTC (4:55 PM VET); incident ongoing #7Mar #SinLuzhttps://t.co/W3eqPWQUPz pic.twitter.com/PkLgQfm0B4 — NetBlocks (@netblocks) March 7, 2019

Guaidó called the blackout a matter of “chaos, concern and anger [and] evidence of the usurper’s inefficiency.”

READ: What Venezuelan expats think about the country’s political crisis

By early Friday morning, power had been restored in some areas, with Rodriguez claiming all states would soon be back online.

Close to 7 hours without power in Venezuela. You know, the country. The one with the huge oil reserves and stuff. — Caracas Chronicles (@CaracasChron) March 8, 2019

Venezuelans likely aren’t too surprised, as their country is in the grip of an economic crisis that has led to occasional localized blackouts, as well as fuel, medicine and food shortages.

In January, Guaidó challenged Maduro’s leadership, declaring himself interim president with the support of the U.S. and other Western nations. But Maduro has clung to power thanks to the support of the powerful Venezuelan military.

Cover image: A view during a power cut in Caracas, Venezuela, on March 7, 2019. (Lokman Ilhan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)