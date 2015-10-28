Venezuelan Soccer Player Makes Ball Levitate in Goal Celebration, Probably Floats in Water

What is this sorcery?! Cesar Martinez celebrates his goal by making the ball levitate…pic.twitter.com/XvmP2j7I2G

Zamora forward Cesar Martinez scored a goal yesterday in the Venezuelan Primera Division and pulled off an insane celebration to the delight of his team. Holding the ball in one hand, he muttered an incantation or something and voila, levitating ball, Holmes.

Now, sure, the skeptics out there might say something like It’s obviously some sleight of hand, or he’s got a string attached to it, you can see him unwrap it at the end of the clip. But just think for a minute, he could have done all of that to throw you off the scent. Really, what makes more sense: that he just hooked a string to a ball, or that he made it look like he hooked a string to a ball to distract you from his supernatural, telekinetic powers? Wizards don’t want people knowing who they are, so they make it seem like it’s just a parlor trick. Pretty smart if you ask me.