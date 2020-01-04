We Have a Brand New Podcast – Here Are All the Details

Brent is a place in London. You might not have heard of it, but you’ve probably heard of some of the stuff from it. Wembley Stadium, for example. Or Riz Ahmed.

Also from Brent are the hosts of VICE UK’s brand new podcast, “VENT Weekly” – a collaboration between us and the borough to celebrate it being awarded the 2020 London Borough of Culture. The podcast is a bit of an experiment in podcasting, handing the microphone to young people from Brent to explore their passions and their fears, rather than having two bearded men in their thirties sit in a front room and laugh at each other’s jokes.

VENT, a collaboration between VICE and the young people of @lboc2020 Brent, is an audio project designed to explore the multitude of issues affecting youth today.



Subscribe to 'VENT Weekly' wherever you subscribe to your podcasts. pic.twitter.com/H8tpNp6u16 — VICE UK (@VICEUK) January 7, 2020

Each episode of VENT Weekly will see a couple of hosts sit down with a journalist or expert in whatever it is they’re talking about that week, to get to the bottom of a subject they find important – whether that’s the housing crisis, drug decriminalisation or why some people are happy to spend upwards of £1,000 on a single pair of trainers.

The first episode, about young people’s access to public space, premieres this Wednesday, the 8th January.