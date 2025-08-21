Venus in Leo 2025: 5 Zodiac Signs That Will See Their Love Lives Flip This Month

Buckle up: your love life is about to experience some wild shifts.

On August 26, Venus will enter the astrological sign of Leo, remaining there until September 19. Leo is known to be an exuberant, confident sign, which will shine through during this period. According to astrologers, the event will cause a noticeable energetic change as it relates to love and relationships.

“During this period, romance becomes louder, more visible, and more emotionally vibrant,” said Tetiana Tsvil, a spiritual advisor at Nebula. “People want to feel admired, chosen, and placed at the center of someone’s attention. Subtlety takes a back seat; this is a time for compliments, grand gestures, expressive dates, and declarations that leave no doubt about how someone feels.”

However, Tsvil added, Venus entering Leo could also trigger our egos, which can create tension within relationships. Still, this should be an overall positive time for lovers.

Wondering who will feel this transit the most? Here are the five zodiac signs that will face major love shifts with Venus in Leo.

1. Aries

If you have major placements in Aries, expect to feel extra charming and bold during the next several weeks.

“This transit energizes your romantic and creative side, making you more magnetic and expressive than usual,” Tsvil said. “You’ll feel a stronger pull toward dating, flirting, or simply enjoying attention. It’s an ideal time to reignite passion in an existing relationship or venture confidently into new romantic territory.”

2. Taurus

Do you have Taurus in your big three or as your Venus sign? You’re likely used to craving comfort and beauty, but that feeling will be highlighted even more during this time.

“As one of the signs ruled by Venus, you naturally pick up on her changes,” Tsvil explained. “During this period, you may crave more visible affection and emotional warmth, especially in your home environment or close relationships. You might desire bigger gestures of love—being prioritized, celebrated, or surprised with something thoughtful.”

Additionally, Tsvil continued, you might feel compelled to spice up your space or change your appearance in some way.

3. Leo

Obviously, Venus in Leo is all about…well, Leo. In fact, this is the ideal time for self-expression and magnetism.

“With Venus moving through your sign, you’re in the spotlight—and you feel it,” Tsvil said. “Your natural radiance is amplified, making you more attractive and noticed by others.”

4. Libra

Libras are all about that gentle, flirty, and playful tone. Anyone with Libra placements can embrace this lighthearted energy by tuning into their spirited and carefree side.

“Also ruled by Venus, you’re tuned in to the subtle changes in love, connection, and beauty,” said Tsvil. “During this time, your social life becomes more active—invites, messages, and new encounters may increase. Friends or group settings could bring romantic opportunities, and your ability to charm in social situations is especially strong.”

5. Aquarius

If you have Aquarius in your chart, you’ll benefit from Venus entering Leo—whether you’re single or in a relationship. According to Tsvil, couples might crave more meaningful conversations and opportunities to re-ignite their passion. On the other hand, singles might end up meeting new matches who challenge and excite them.

“This transit highlights your relationship zone, putting partnerships of all kinds into sharper focus,” Tsvil said. “The energy favors dynamic, expressive, and sometimes unexpected connections. Just be sure to stay grounded and keep your own needs in balance as things evolve.”