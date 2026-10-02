Venus Retrograde Is Coming, and These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Feel It the Most

If you’re into astrology, you’ve probably heard about the upcoming Venus retrograde, which is apparently about to rock our love lives and bank accounts. Here’s what you should know.

What is a Venus Retrograde?

A Venus retrograde is an astrological event in which Venus—the planet of love and beauty—appears to move backward in the sky. Many astrologers believe this transit stirs up our romantic lives.

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“Venus occupies a special place in the human psyche. The pleasure center likes to (and often does) get what it wants,” Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media, told VICE. “Venus’s 40-day and 40-night retrograde cycle is one of the most storied planetary movements within all of human history and mythology, as is her rose-shaped orbital pattern.”

During a Venus retrograde, you might experience deep reflection, nostalgia, or unpredictability in your love life.

“The apparent backward motion of the planet of love, joy, and pleasure tends to beget a questioning of the action of those very things in our lives,” says Tate. “Do I really love what I claim to? Where and how do I truly derive joy? What does pleasure really mean to me?”

The Energy of the Upcoming Venus Retrograde

According to Tate, these questions might feel more pressing during this Venus retrograde in Scorpio and Libra.

“The inquiry is deep—Venus stations retrograde in her detriment at 8 degrees of fixed water sign Scorpio on October 3rd—but the payoff is real—Venus stations direct in her domicile at 22 degrees of cardinal air sign Libra on November 13th,” she explains. “Knowing what we want starts with knowing what we don’t want. Let yourself get disgusted with what’s rotting on the vine of your life. It’s not a bad thing to end a season, a phase, or a relationship, especially if it felt expired, or if it had somehow outlived its shelf life.”

However, this Venus retrograde will also partially overlap with Mercury retrograde, which will throw a wrench in the works.

“It’s important to remember that Mercury and Venus both station direct on the same day,” Tate says. “Getting your heart and your mind on the same page is a big first step toward everything good, whatever that takes. Maybe even getting intimate with some intrusive thoughts or desires that have refused to quit? Don’t deny the parts of yourself that still give you the ick… that’s likely how we got here—wherever the untenable ‘here’ is in your life.”

Signs Most Impacted by the Upcoming Venus Retrograde

As Tate so eloquently puts it, “We are all going to feel this one like a kick in the nuts, but a few signs will be at ground zero.”

1. Aries

According to Tate, for Aries, “this Venus Retrograde is the spiritual awakening you didn’t know you wanted.”

“Clarify your commitments on a soul level, and the rest will follow,” she says.

2. Taurus

Taurus, on the other hand, might experience this astrological event more intensely.

“Taurus, this Venus Retrograde comes at you like a sucker punch to the gut,” says Tate. “When the wind is knocked out of you, the only thing to do is take a breath and get back up.”

3. Libra

Unfortunately for Libra, this upcoming transit might impact their finances.

“Libra, this Venus Retrograde is messing with your bank account, and you take that very seriously,” Tate reveals. “Remember, if it makes you better, it might be worth investing in.”

4. Scorpio

With Venus retrograde occurring during Scorpio season, this water sign will feel its impact deeply.

“Scorpio, this Venus Retrograde is coming for you personally, and there may be a lot of thoughts and feelings to parse through,” says Tate. “For best results, inquire within.”