Verizon Is Just Handing Out $300 in Home Internet Discounts... If You Ask

It landed in my email inbox two days ago, the one I use for website accounts and newsletters, especially to catch the spammy messages, and I barely even looked at it. Another scam, probably, I thought.

I could get $25 off my monthly bill for FIOS home internet for a full year, and this deal wasn’t just for new subscribers or a lure to get me to subscribe to a more expensive package? I almost X’ed off the email right then and there.

Good thing I didn’t, because it’s real.

This Verizon Offer Is actually legit.

Like any good internet skeptic, I checked out the sender’s address. Expecting a garbled mess, like most scammers use, or a spoof aimed to trick those in a rush (like customerservice@veriizon.com or something), I instead saw no-reply@customer.verizon.com.

That’s a legit domain. And it turns out this is a legit offer for existing Verizon FIOS home internet subscribers. If you subscribe to Verizon FIOS, just call 866-985-5503 and tell them you want the discount.

You may not have gotten the message, or your spam folder may have eaten it up before you laid eyes on it, but there’s nothing I’ve seen that hints that the deal is only for certain FIOS subscribers.

Reddit’s smart cookies similarly took to the internet to vet the legitimacy of this deal, although they bypassed the Google search bar I’d used and posted their comments directly to the r/verizon sub-Reddit.

The commenters were as surprised as I was. But despite the Verizon email’s plea, “Here’s the catch: There isn’t one,” there’s sort of a catch. People are saying that wait times are pretty high at the moment, no doubt from all the people calling up about the offer.

So when you’ve got an hour to spare on hold, as many people report waiting 45 to 60 minutes, give Verizon a ring. It’s free money, just sitting there.