Verizon Will Give You a Free $1.1K Galaxy Z Flip7—but You’ve Gotta Give Them Something in Return

Kidney? Lock of hair? Firstborn sun? Joyride in that old car that your dad fixes up but leaves in a perilously perched glass room over a forest, for which you try to roll back the odometer and accidentally destroy a priceless Italian artifact?

No such luck. Verizon simply wants your old phone, and then they’ll give you a covetable, very newly released, $1,100 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 for free. But it has to be a particular phone, and you have to be on a particular plan. Verizon, it seems, is very particular. Very particular, indeed.

Videos by VICE

rules, more rules, and then a free phone

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 (and Galaxy Z Fold7) just began shipping on July 25, 2025. They’re as brand spanking new as it gets, and here we are with a deal that, if you’d call yourself a heavy cell user, could be the deal of the year. If you’re into flip phones, that is.

Not a flip dumb phone, but a flip smart phone that folds up into a tight little bundle. It’s how I imagine futurists of the Y2K era envisioned the future of cell phones. The Z Flip7 is also an expensive phone at $1,100. And that’s if you stick with the base 256GB of storage.

But if you get on board with Verizon’s Unlimited Ultimate plan and trade in a qualifying Apple, Google, or Samsung device, then Verizon will just give the phone to you. You’ve got some fine print to accept, though.

First, the Unlimited Ultimate plan runs $100 per month for a single line. The price per line goes down as you add more lines to your plan. That’s the cost of admission, before you trade in your old phone. And you’re signing yourself up for a 36-month plan. You have to stick with it for the full term, otherwise you have to pay Verizon for the remaining value on the phone if you bail.

The 512GB version of the Galaxy Z Flip7 is available as an upgrade. It only runs you $3.32 per month, though, since Verizon is covering $1,100 worth of the device’s cost. I’d say that 256GB of storage is plenty for most people, myself included, but that little money for a monster 512GB upgrade is too good to pass up.