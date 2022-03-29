Vermonter Arrested After Inciting Fracas in Hawaii Karaoke Bar

Actor Ezra Miller has been arrested in Hawaii for “disorderly conduct” and “harassment” after they “became agitated” in a karaoke bar.

Miller has been having an interesting year so far. Earlier this year, they called out the Beulaville, North Carolina Klu Klux Klan, saying they should kill themselves or “we’ll do it for you.” On the flip side, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, in which Miller plays the Flash, also just won the inaugural “Oscar Cheer Moment” at the ceremony this weekend. The titular cheer-worthy moment was when Miller’s character enters the Speed Force, as decided by an online poll (the most reliable and scientific of all ways to survey the public).

The events leading to his arrest in Hawaii don’t appear to be quite so extreme, nor do they involve the Speed Force. According to a press release from the Hawaii Police Department,—which described Miller as a “Vermont visitor”—Miller was arrested after disrupting a karaoke night at a bar in Hilo.

“Miller began yelling obscenities and at one point grabbed the microphone from a 23-year-old woman singing karaoke (disorderly conduct offense) and later lunged at a 32-year-old man playing darts (harassment offense),” the press release reads. “The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail.”

Motherboard reached out to Miller’s publicist, but they did not respond.

This isn’t the first time Miller’s gotten into an altercation at a bar. In 2020, Miller was thrown out of a bar in Iceland for allegedly choking a woman.