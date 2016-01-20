Versatile Records to Reissue Classic Daft Punk Remix on Vinyl

French label, Versatile Records, is celebrating its twentieth anniversary this year by remastering and reissuing some of its classic offerings, including a Daft Punk remix. The inaugural release of the series was announced today, and it’s sure to set things off on a high note.

The record will come in the form of a two-track EP, and features Daft Punk’s 1996 remix of I:Cube’s “Disco Cubizm” on the A-Side, and a previously unreleased DJ Gregory remix of Cheek’s “Venus Sunshine People” on the B-Side. The original version of Cheek’s track is another classic of the era, notably making a pretty massive appearance in the robots’ 1998 BBC Essential Mix.



Hear the Daft Punk remix below, and be sure to get your copy of the Disco Cubizm / Venus EP when it’s out on March 18.



