This Super-Popular VersionTech Mini Fan Is Still 46% Off for Prime Day

With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees (at least here in NYC, Austin, and LA, where VICE’s shopping team members reside), we’re seriously sweating buckets. Given that we’re heavily relying on our (in some cases) subpar in-window A/C units, our in-home ecosystems are fragile. It only takes a one-night stand leaving at 3 a.m. to get the message across that our abode is too damn hot. While we figure out how to keep our cribs cool, we’ve been searching for new solutions that can help manage the temp both at home and on the go—including a personal handheld fan. One of our editor faves is this VersionTech Mini Fan, which is 46% off as part of Amazon’s last-minute Prime Day deals.

With its three adjustable speeds, rechargeable battery, and ability to turn into a desk fan, you might actually forgive your landlord for screwing you over with no central A/C. Better yet, it folds into a tiny size that easily fits in a backpack, sling bag, or purse—perfect for summer pool hangs, bringing on hikes and walks, surviving public transportation, and cooling off at music festivals. It’s an Amazon favorite, with a 4.7-star average and over 25,000 reviews; one reviewer used it to get through a sweaty European vacation. “In sunny 98-degree weather, touring was dreadful, but I started bringing the fan along, and it was just the break I needed!” We love a success story.

Since Prime Day is technically already over and we’re just getting lucky with this sweet deal, we’re unsure how much longer it will remain 46% off. Besides, why would you want to keep waiting around, dripping sweat?

You can purchase the VersionTech Mini Fan on Amazon.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.