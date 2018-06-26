Watch This Very Good Boy Give His Human Friend CPR

Do you ever feel like things are wholly, irreparably awful? That our country is a horrific mess, that the internet is garbage, that even summer is ruined now that snakes have learned how to hide inside pool noodles? Well, OK, sure, there’s an unending deluge of examples to build that case if you want, but let me offer you a compelling counterargument on the side of goodness in this world.

Behold:

"Heroica" actuación de nuestro #Compañerosde4Patas Poncho, que no dudó ni un instante en "salvar la vida" del agente, practicando la #RCP de una manera magistral.

El perro es el único ser en el mundo que te amará más de lo que se ama a sí mismo- John Billings#Adopta pic.twitter.com/yeoEwPkbRc — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) June 22, 2018

Yes, that is a dog. Yes, he is performing CPR on that police officer. Yes, dogs are sweet and kind and possibly the purest thing left in this cruel world.

The video was posted on Twitter last Friday by the Madrid police force, who apparently decided to teach its K-9 unit how to both resuscitate a person and fill our cold hearts with glee. When a police officer falls to the ground, the dog, Poncho, immediately leaps—literally—to the rescue. He starts by doing big, pounding compressions on the officer’s chest and listening to his breathing like he’s taken careful notes from The Office. The whole thing is adorable and actually pretty incredible to see from a dog, though maybe a hassle if you’re just trying to sleep next to him.

“A dog is the only thing on Earth that loves you more than he loves himself,” the Spanish police force wrote in their tweet alongside the video, quoting 19th-century humorist Josh Billings. And it’s true—can one of MIT’s robot dogs perform CPR like that? Well, they probably could. But would they want to? No. They’d be too busy tearing apart our puny human flesh and recharging their batteries on our dying body’s electrical currents or something.

Until that happens, go outside and find a dog to pet today. It won’t fix everything, but it’s a start.

