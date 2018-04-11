Very Optimistic Men Use Cardboard Air Fresheners to Disguise Van Full of Weed Smell

You’re driving along with a van full of cannabis. It’s late, you’re high af, and you don’t really know how you got here. Suddenly, a panic hits you: The smell, you think. Oh god, the smell! Quick, just pull over, grab some air fresheners from the glove box, and surreptitiously attach them to the back of the van. Phew … panic over. Those sucker police won’t suspect a thing!

Or not. After Derbyshire police discovered two men trying to disguise a van full of weed with some air fresheners, it’s clear that it takes more than a three “Summer Berry”-flavoured bits of cardboard to disguise a huge amount of illegal, pungent drugs.

According to Metro, Police pulled the van over at a service station at around 4.30 AM earlier this week when they noticed that the vehicle had no tax registration. The officers then noticed a strong smell and, after searching the van, discovered a large number of cannabis plants … with three sad, little air fresheners there to disguise the odour.

Which has got to be one of the most half-arsed attempts to disguise A REALLY LARGE NUMBER OF ILLEGAL CANNABIS PLANTS. These days, you’ve got to be innovative when transporting drugs, you know? Take, for example, the drug dealers who tried to smuggle cocaine inside some pineapples, or the story of police finding lollipops filled with crystal meth. And who knows what genius disguises have gone unnoticed by police, never to be reported?

The two men, from Leeds and Birmingham, were both arrested and have been charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply.

My dudes. Try harder next time.