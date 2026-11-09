Veteran Rock Drummer Dies After Years-Long Cancer Battle as Family Shares Heartbreaking Tribute

Veteran drummer Bobby Taylor, a staple of the St. Louis rock scene, has died. His passing comes after a years-long cancer battle. His family announced Taylor’s death in a heartbreaking tribute.

“Love is knowing when to let go,” Taylor’s wife, Jami, wrote in a Facebook post. “Rest in peace, my beautiful sweet husband. You don’t have to fight or suffer anymore. Fly high, my love. We WILL be together again one day. Bobby Taylor lost his fight today. He fought until the bitter end. He was NOT going without a fight! Even the hospice nurses couldn’t believe what they were witnessing with his tenacity and to fight and hold on!”

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St. Louis drum legend Bobby Taylor has passed away

Local music group Jamming.LIVE STL also shared an online memorial to Taylor. “Bobby Taylor wasn’t just a drummer,” they wrote in a Facebook post. “He was an absolute BEAST behind the drums!” the post read. “His energy, passion, and talent could light up any stage, and his powerful presence left a lasting impression on everyone who had the privilege of watching him perform. But beyond the music, Bobby was a genuinely kind soul with a big heart. He loved his wife deeply, and that love was just as powerful as the music he played.”

“Bobby fought a heroic and courageous battle with cancer, showing incredible strength and determination along the way,” the post added. “Though his battle has come to an end, his legacy will live on through the music, the memories, and the countless lives he touched. We extend our deepest condolences to his beloved wife, family, friends, and fellow musicians. The stages may be a little quieter without Bobby, but the beat he left in our hearts will never fade.”

Finally, Taylor’s bandmates in the band Foreplay on his passing. “The original Foreplay is mourning as a band,” they wrote. “We have lost a bandmate, a brother, a friend and an enormously talented drummer. He is loved and will be missed more than words can express.”

“When Bobby Taylor joined Foreplay, it was like finding the missing piece of a puzzle. He made us complete. It was at that moment that the magic began. He loved playing drums with Foreplay. This is how we will remember Bobby,” the statement concluded. “May his memory always be a blessing!”

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