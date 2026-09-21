Veteran Rock Singer Diagnosed With ‘Malignant and Aggressive’ Brain Tumor

Veteran rock singer Amanda Somerville, who sang with bands like Kamelot and Epica, has been diagnosed with a “malignant and aggressive” brain tumor.

Somerville’s husband, Sander Gommans, shared the news in a . “Hi friends, I have some very sad news to share. The love of my life, mother of my three daughters and my beautiful wife Amanda Somerville, has a malignant and aggressive brain tumor.”

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“We’re shocked, devastated, and I can’t describe the challenges we’re facing as a family right now,” he continued. “We’re very grateful with the help we’re getting from family and friends. Positive thoughts help, prayers help, [and] keeping us in your minds [helps]. Please be there for Amanda and our kids and have us in your minds.”

Gommans continued, “Feel free to share this message in a respectful way. Amanda gives so much to all of us…love, music, friendship, strength….it’s time to send out hope and power to her. Thanks, it means a lot to us.”

Doctors diagnosed Singer-songwriter Amanda Somerville with a brain tumor

Amanda Somerville was raised in Michigan and has been professionally performing for roughly three decades. She has spent much of her career working with European symphonic metal bands, such as the aforementioned acts: Kamelot and Epica. Some other groups she’s worked with include After Forever, Edguy, and Avantasia.

In addition to her work with established bands, Somerville has had a rich solo career, and even co-created the rock opera, Aina.

Fans have been showing Somerville support in the wake of her brain tumor diagnosis

Following Gommans’ announcement, many of Somerville’s fans have taken to the comments section to show their support.

“Sending Amanda lots of love and our very best wishes,” one fan wrote. “We hope you’ll soon be feeling healthy and happy again, surrounded by your family.”

“I’m heartbroken to hear this news,” another fan added. “There are no words big enough for something like this, but please know that you, Amanda, and your beautiful girls are held very close in my heart. Sending you an ocean of love, courage, hope, and positive energy. One day, one moment, one breath at a time. And in the darkest moments, I hope you can feel just how many hearts are standing beside you. With all my love, and with every bit of light and hope I can send your way.”

A final fan offered, “All the love and good energy in the world to Amanda. By the love of Frigg and the power of Freyja, I call upon them to protect her at this time, bringing her back to full health. Blessaður!”

Photo by Gary Wolstenholme/Redferns via Getty Images