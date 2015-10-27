Via App Shares An Uneasy, Eleven-Minute Electro Tripper

The house and techno derivations 21-year-old Dylan Scheer sets loose as Via App are nothing if not wonky, as evidenced on her LP for Vancouver label 1080p last year, Dangerous Game. Their most enticing aspect often comes from the fact that they’re viscerally uncomfortable, to some extent—hers are tracks that make you feel a little sick, yet just healthy enough to aesthetically appreciate the way your perception is shifted by the virus.

Incidentally, she’s just dropped a new track, called “Zolissa,” to Soundcloud with the tag #infected, and it finds her feeling out uneasy atmospheric variations in longform. Taking an electro drum pattern and slowly building something lethargic, entrancing, and distinctly experimental out of it, the track’s on-the-fly feel that recalls her terrific live sets. Take it for a spin below.

