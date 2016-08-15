Vibbar’s Video for “Summer of Love” Is the Ultimate Vibe

You lot have heard Lonyo’s “Summer of Love”, right? It’s a banger in the truest sense of the word; a prerequisite to showing skin, downing a pint of an iced drink, and grabbing the closest member of the opposite sex. Anyway, it’s time to hear that track all over again, because Vibbar – a group comprised of Skits, Jords, Skribz and Confect – have given it a sun-blessed refix and a video (directed by Poet), which we’ve posted below. In it, prepare to see the Snapchat dog glo-up filter used to premium effect, hella champagne sprayed into the air, and a truck-load of vibes. Watch and feel the heat.