Dick? Tired. Richard, the High-Tech Cock Ring? Wired

Warm up your vocal chords, and get ready to scream not one, but two names the next time you have sex: that of your boo, and that of the cock ring that crowns their penis. The sexual wellness brand Vibes Only has started unveiling this year’s Valentine’s Day launches, and the stand-out sex toy is hands-down, ass-up a new vibrating cock ring known as the “Richard Ring”:

Photo Courtesy of Vibes Only

Just like real King Richard (RIP), this C-ring absolutely curb stomps the competition with its strategic, potent energy and flexible nature. The Richard Ring is made out of an ultra-bendy, high-quality silicone material that slips on your penis like a breezy ring toss, but keeps things rock-hard where it counts and feels far more hump-able than any of those hard plastic cock rings you might have used in the past. But what really makes Richard such a fun toy for partner play is the fact that it’s endowed with extra long, vibrating sides (wings??) for making sure your partner’s clitoris has all-encompassing stimulation as they ride you like you’re Seabiscuit. Plus, the toy connects with the Vibes Only app so that you can adjust the vibration levels and patterns at the swipe of a finger.

It’s rare to find such a high-tech C-ring for under a hundo, which is why we’ve crowned Richard one of our must-haves for the horny V-Day season, whether you’re going to be spanking the bank into the void, your loved one, or a Tinder date whose profile pic is just a photo of them standing behind Rihanna at a 2008 Samsung red carpet event. Everyone deserves some TLC on Cupid’s birthday (… ?), and Richard is more than willing to step up to the plate for C-ring beginner’s and aficionados alike.

Uncork the Whispering Angel, and we’ll meet you at the checkout line.

Purchase the Richard Ring at Vibes Only.

