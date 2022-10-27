These Vibrators Will (Literally) Talk Dirty to You Through a Smartphone App

Everyone wants a communicative, capable, and generous sexual partner, even Grandma, but no one said life was easy. It’s always exciting to head into the bedroom with a new boo, but trouble in paradise arises when Chad can’t even find the clitoris. (Didn’t we learn that in health class? Yes, but someone didn’t pay attention.) Thankfully, riding solo has never been easier thanks to the incredible variety of sex toys on the market today. It’s 2022, and vibrators are using suction technology, charting our orgasms, and, over at Vibes Only, have even become artificially intelligent with the ability to be controlled via app—and pulse along to a library of audio erotica. Allow us to explain.

Vibes Only makes sex toys that connect to a downloadable smartphone app through Bluetooth. The company, created by Ashley Hesseltine and Rayna Greenberg, co-hosts of the podcast Girls Gotta Eat, promises a fully immersive, sexy-time experience, combining its vibrators pulses with the spicy narratives of erotic audio stories (more on that in a sec).

Videos by VICE

First things first, three vibrators are a part of Vibes Only’s O-inducing lineup: “The Rayna,” “Ashley Wand,” and the “Gigi Panty Vibe.” Big fan of oral? “The Rayna” should be your bestie, with its suction-pulsing clit sucker and Gumby-like flexibility, while the “Ashley Wand” provides external stimulation. For something that can perform in, or outside of, the bedroom, the “Gigi Panty Vibe” is the sneakiest piece in the lineup thanks to its discreet design to slip right into your undies.

Now that you’ve selected your vibrator of choice, you may want to know more about that audio-erotica component. On top of its intentionally designed toys, the brand’s Bluetooth-enabled apps connects users to a full-fledged erotic library that puts the New York Public Library to shame. Designed to tap into a variety of sexual fantasies—think sleeping with a hot doorman, having a one-night-stand with a tattoo artist, or preparing for when “Sebastian Takes You On a Ride”—each experience works in concert with the brand’s vibrators when connected the Vibes Only app, pulsing along to that fantasy’s “series of preprogrammed patterns and intensities.” For full immersion, all of the stories are voiced in second person, ideal for mental roleplay in your bedroom, parents’ basement, wedding bathroom—wherever you can find a few minutes of privacy. On top of the erotic roleplay experiences, the app also includes videos with dating advice, sex tips, and product tutorials.

If a guided, preset experience isn’t your bag, that’s no big deal; Vibes Only’s sex toys leverage a one-handed [wink wink] controller when connected to the app, allowing users to control speeds, patterns, and intensities at their own pace. Best of all: All of this sexy magic is free with purchase of a toy—no need to pay for a subscription like some other audio erotica platforms require.

Aside from gadgets designed to make you squirt fulfill your sexual fantasies, the brand also has an array of other intriguing products, like vanilla– and mango-flavored “Blow Gels” to elevate your oral-sex experience with a partner. This is on top of its “Juiced Up” water-based lubricant and “Juicy Berry” massage oil.

Get downloading; Sebastian is waiting for you.

Vibe Only’s sex toys are available for purchase here.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.

Vibes Only Rayna Two-in-One $125.00 at Vibes Only Buy Now

Vibes Only Ashley Wand $105.00 at Vibes Only Buy Now

Vibes Only Gigi Panty Vibe $115.00 at Vibes Only Buy Now

Vibes Only Vanilla Frosting Blow Gel $22.00 at Vibes Only Buy Now

Vibes Only Mango Blow Gel $22.00 at Vibes Only Buy Now

Vibes Only Juiced Up Lubricant $19.00 at Vibes Only Buy Now