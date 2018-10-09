Vic Mensa Says He Rejects Abusive Rappers, Defends XXXTentacion Call-Out

Vic Mensa has taken to social media to clear the air after receiving criticism for comments he allegedly made at the 2018 BET Hip Hop Awards. At the award ceremony, which was pre-recorded but airs this week, Mensa performed a freestyle. According to XXXTentacion producer DJ Scheme, the freestyle contained reference to X and the allegations of domestic abuse and violence against him. “When y’all hear Vic Mensas fucking freestyle at the BET awards y’all are going to be fucking disgusted,” Scheme wrote in a Twitter thread. “yo bro how u gone say ‘Your favorite rapper is an abuser’ and then follow it with a line saying ‘some shit X some shit so I won’t live long’.”

yo bro how u gone say

“Your favorite rapper is an abuser” and then follow it with a line saying “some shit X some shit so I won’t live long” u can deny it but everyone who was there heard that shit — SCHEME (@DJSCHEME_) October 7, 2018

Now, Mensa has released a video on Instagram and Twitter addressing the comments. “Recently I did a freestyle for the BET Awards cypher addressing and condemning rappers who unabashedly abuse women, and those who stand up for them, ” the rapper states in the video. “I had no idea a grieving mother would be in the audience to honour her lost son. I never intended to disrespect her, and I offer my deepest condolences for her loss at the hands of gun violence. However, I vehemently reject the trend in hip-hop of championing abusers, and I will not hold my tongue about it.” Watch the full video below:

Videos by VICE

https://www.instagram.com/p/BosEJEkhNi1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=embed_video_watch_again

Prior to his death earlier this year, XXXTentacion was criticised for allegedly abusing his pregnant girlfriend, as well as for comments he had made in regard to the allegations. The BET Hip Hop Awards air on October 16th on BET.