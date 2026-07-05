Vic Mensa Defends Megan Thee Stallion From Online Trolls Years After Tory Lanez Incident

Megan Thee Stallion is frequently the recipient of a lot of unfair criticism. Sometimes, it’s just plain misogyny. Other times, it’s in a deeply toxic defense of Tory Lanez after he shot her in the foot back in 2020. After a while, Meg herself thought most of the noise was from bots online.

“These are bots, these are paid people. Like, if you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it be a man that’s been tweeting about sports for eight years. Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion,” she said back in October 2025. “These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B***h, they time up … What is there even to hate on?”

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Someone who also sees a lot of the gross discourse online is Vic Mensa. He routinely makes videos from his garden, typically peeling an orange while talking about something on his mind. This time, he’s defending the Houston rapper’s honor. In his latest video, he declares her as “a good barometer for what you think about Black women.”

“Someone recently told me she can’t keep trying to ruin people’s lives. By getting shot?” Mensa scoffed.

Vic Mensa Reacts to the Years of Hate Towards Megan Thee Stallion

The Chicago MC then proceeded to ask a lot of rhetorical questions, wondering how someone could ruin another person’s life by getting shot. Then, he reflected on how male artists are glorified over gun violence, while women like Meg get demonized for getting shot themselves. “Let a rapper kill somebody, their [music] sales through the goddamn roof. People are like, ‘Man, that’s a real n***a,’” Mensa said.

Additionally, the same issue happens when an artist like Megan Thee Stallion brags about the sex they have and how they treat men. Meanwhile, a man boasts about his sexual exploits, and it makes him seem cooler to some people. “Male artists are celebrated for having as much sex as humanly possible. For a woman, relationships you’ve had are used as justification for you to die,” Vic Mensa continued.

In a full-length essay he shared on Substack, the “Orange Soda” rapper said that this kind of treatment isn’t necessarily exclusive to Megan Thee Stallion. Instead, she’s one of many examples of Black women having to bend over backwards in order to be treated fairly. “This hypocrisy is not unique to Megan,” Mensa argued. “Black women have to produce impossible evidence to be granted the most basic human sympathy.”