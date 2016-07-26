Here’s Vic Mensa and Joey Purp Completely Going Off on ‘Sway in the Morning’



Image via YouTube

Chicagoans Vic Mensa and Joey Purp, both riding off strong projects this year, made an appearance on Sway in the Morning and did a freestyle together. It’s completely bonkers, with the two displaying near telepathic chemistry as they trade lines.

Joey rails against police brutality in his verses but it’s Vic, rapping with Jay Z-ish panache, who steals the show. “Shootouts outside the studio / I was in the hood while you was playing Yu-Gi Oh,” he raps, later calling himself Chicago’s Prince. Sway’s rendered speechless and looks like he’s about to cry when the two are finished. Also, there’s a discussion about Vic’s friend Mitch, who he met on a plane and who kills it in a freestyle of his own near the end. Joey and Vic’s freestyle starts at around 35 minutes in but watch the whole interview below.

