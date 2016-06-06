Watch Vic Mensa’s Minimalist Video for “Theres Alot Going On”

Last weekend, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa dropped his long awaited EP, Theres Alot Going On. The EP is incendiary, showing his politics at the forefront, and a real advancement in his art. Its title could also apply to his own life: In addition to preparing a new album, Vic spent last night celebrating his birthday in New York with Jay Z and Beyonce, as well as longtime friend Chance the Rapper. Things are busy but looking bright for the Savemoney Rapper. Today on his birthday, he followed up the excitement for the project with a new self-directed visual for the EP’s title track. The video features Mensa shirtless in front of a blank sheet, singing out the words to the song. As the video continues, the frame eventually settles into show the completed image that adorns his cover of the EP. It’s a good break from the usual rap video of excess, just Mensa and his voice there to keep us energized. It’s a b