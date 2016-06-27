Vic Mensa’s ‘Free Love’ Features Lil B, Le1f, Halsey, and Malik Yusef

Image: Vic Mensa Twitter

Vic Mensa has shared a new track “Free Love” featuring Lil B, Le1f, Halsey, and Malik Yusef. Released on the day of the NYC Pride Parade, the song is defiantly pro-LGBT with Mensa in the chorus calling “You can fuck who you wanna fuck/You can love who you wanna love.”

The track was accompanied by a note that Mensa shared via Twitter that tells of his change of attitude towards LGBT rights after a member of his family identified as queer earlier this year.

Read the full statement and listen to “Free Love”, below



