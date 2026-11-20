Music journalism is going to the wall, and places for sensible, well-informed, nuanced takes on the latest releases are dwindling. So we thought we might as well put the final nail in the coffin.



Read this month’s album reviews here, here and here.

Various Artists

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album

Atlantic Records and Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is surely the kind of simulation that the simulation would make about the simulation, and it seems fitting that the most anticipated video game of all time has finally arrived, after the interminable years of longing, with a soundtrack featuring the world’s biggest artists performing what seem to be pop hits from an alternative universe but do, in fact, belong proudly to our own.

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I appreciate that right now you’re busy chasing your losses in a town “where there’s a chance in a million”—well, six regions, and a whole state!—so I don’t expect you to have much patience for that Jean Baudrillard reference. If he hadn’t died in the noughties, just before the birth of GTA’s HD universe, the philosopher would be 97, so who can say if he would’ve enjoyed tearing through the streets of Leonida Keys in a stolen Pegassi Zerusso, firing his Combat MG Mk II at the sea turtles while listening to “That’s It” by Yung Lean (featuring Metro Boomin’ and Future). But I’m going to say: probably. He’s only human after all.

Perhaps the one thing that irked Baudrillard more than the Iraq war (and whether it actually happened) was The Matrix, as he felt the film misrepresented his idea of simulation (much like this review). This is a concept that you no longer have to be a teenage boy with a floor-length leather trench and a nonfunctional “banana phone” to be obsessed with. I’ve spent most of this week sitting around in my slider slippers watching videos about how GTA is not just a video game but is, in fact, a gateway to the metaverse and a crucial part of the Great Reset. And if this is true, all I can say is that this UBI-slave is extremely grateful to have a little Lana Del Rey as a treat, even if I now have to apply for permission from the New World Order any time I travel more than 15 minutes from my home entertainment system.

An old friend of mine—whose ideas about 9/11 were far more suspect than Baudrillard’s—used to say that the quickest way to change a room was to put music on. And to reflect the splendor and magnitude of their virtual world, Rockstar have, of course, recruited a dazzling arsenal of real-life artists. They’re putting on an actual festival in Miami this weekend, which makes sense, as the history of recorded music is also the history of public places—even now, at this moment when you’re locked away in your bedroom listening to Black Country Radio while hijacking planes and flying them into the skyscrapers of Vice City to see if they will or won’t explode.

For me, this soundtrack is a reminder that the simulation depends on us to create reality, not the other way around. For Grand Theft Auto VI’s libidinal fantasies of violence and crime to be meaningful, they still needs to have a connection to The Real—embodied here, naturally, by Travis Scott. It’s like end of The Matrix, where the only way to possibly convey what it’s like to have entirely transcended the limits of the simulator to the point where you can literally fly is through a Rage Against the Machine needle drop. Reality is dead? Long live reality!

8/10

ZACK DE LA ROTTER

Atlas Sound

Thanatos

4AD

Bradford Cox has always felt like a piece of lost media given human form. The surprise release of this uncanny new Atlas Sound record feels consistent with the well-documented history of this musical alias, which he’s used since he started recording on cassette decks at the age of 10, making hundreds of tapes in the years that followed. Now, his disappearance for the past seven years (following the last Deerhunter record) feels like it was always meant to be a part of the story. And it’s just as inevitable that, in the future, when the real world has been entirely replaced with simulated violence, those bedroom demos will be rediscovered by the resistance, who will recover a long-lost sense of beauty from the assorted fragments.

7/10

TASCAM O’SHANTER

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Sheherazaad

Khudgarzi

Erased Tapes

I was recently watching videos of Lana Del Rey’s music set to Hezbollah, Hamas, and Jabhat al Nusra propaganda footage, and they feel somehow spiritually aligned with this lush and rapturous record, which is described as not only engaging with “personal and colonial legacies,” but also “feminine insurgency,” as the composer splices together haunting vocals (in Urdu, Tamil, and English) and instrumentation (from the Hindustani, Turkish, Arabic, and Carnatic traditions) to create a montage of “selfish women”; sex workers; the witness; a temptress plagued with homicidal addiction, and no, I will not be expanding on any of this for fear of getting murdered, arrested, and/or canceled.

10/10

DICK CHENSEW

Disfear

The Last Nail

Relapse

I never thought I’d live to hear D-beat as a funeral dirge, but here are Swedish hardcore greats Disfear, with a new record made before their vocalist and drummer both died of cancer. This one is an anarcho requiem, both to these fallen crusties, but also the lost world once inhabited by punk rock kids; the party flats and crack dens that you might have read about on X; places where you’d get canceled for “making Goya beans for dinner,” setting off a “chain of events” that would end in the discovery that your roommate was a “trust fund girl who lied about being Latina.” Now the world is getting cooked like a pot of squat gumbo, it looks like maybe the nepobaby stenchcore larp wasn’t so bad after all.

7/10

DISCHARGE SIMPSON

Down

Volume V

Nuclear Blast Records

New Orleans is famous for punishing sludgecore and high-profile celebrity Mardi Gras meltdowns. Fronted by Phil Anselmo from Pantera (who’s… certainly no stranger to public controversy), Down were childhood friends before they were a heavy metal supergroup, growing up within 20 blocks of each other. So while this fat and bluesy record has some of the spectacular swagger of a Bourbon Street krewe ball, it is perhaps not surprising that it feels a little familiar at times. What we need is something truly unpredictable and frighteningly intense—anyone know what Shia LaBeouf is up to right now?

6/10

FAR BEYOND DRIVEL

Rammstein

Live In Mexico City

Universal

There is a big difference between a gimp mask and a luchador costume, and, frankly, it would be culturally insensitive to suggest otherwise. The latest live recording of these tasteless German industrialists comes in a €600 limited collector’s edition, complete with a souvenir wrestling mask. And as it happens, the album was playing at full blast when I went down to the dungeon dressed as a Mayan sun god in my golden leathers. If wrestling is fake, explain why I’m upside down with my head between a Mexican man’s legs (it’s called a hurricanrana; the straps are just to help with elevation)?

4/10

KAYFABE MCINERNEY

Amazinggaijin

I Feel So High

All Centre

This Copenhagen-based DJ is a member of the technomaterialism collective whose critique of the neoliberal world of dance music could probably be encapsulated well within a track on this pulsating new release—citations including jungle, UK garage, and breakbeat—named after the “Meat Packing District” in his home city. Once, Kødbyen (or meat town) was ground zero for industrialized animal murder. Now, the slaughterhouses have been refitted as cocktail bars, small-plate restaurants, and, of course, late-night clubs, where you can chase the spirit of history as it flies across the night like that dove you just dropped.

7/10

SMOKED SALMON HEGEL

Steve Strange

Le Palais De Danse

Cherry Red

You’d be lucky to have a friend like Steve Barnacle. He might be the only New Romantic with a worse name than Steve Strange. But nonetheless, he’s kept the Visage vocalist’s memory alive, programming and producing this new 30-track collection. If I die, who’ll pull my unpublished material together into a review, going through my phone to make sense of notes like “Le Palais De Dickhead” and “Never Stop Dreaming… or Do?” I’ll leave it to them to work out whether it’s a compliment to say the duet “Dirty & Flirty” is the best thing Sam Fox has done since threatening to knock a cop’s teeth out during her drunken plane rampage.

5/10

GOY BEORGE

Take That

Dreamers

EMI

With its cartoonish pop-art cover, the tenth studio record from this famous British boy band takes inspiration from Roy Lichtenstein, whose work was once derided as “vulgar and empty” by sneering critics who’d probably have a different perspective on things now, especially if they were forced to endure the music of Take That. The watery compositions here had me feeling as despondent as the subject of Lichtenstein’s painting Drowning Girl; I was left floating hopelessly amidst the waves, tears rolling down my cheeks as I cried out, “I don’t care! I’d rather sink than listen to Dreamers again.”

1/10

ANDY SYNTHOL

Alan Vega

Live at Max’s Kansas City

Sacred Bones

It’s never too late. This wild and cathartic set finds the Suicide frontman at 42, launching his solo career at one of NYC’s most important punk venues—so what’s stopping you? I don’t want to hear you whining about how Max’s Kansas City is now a café. No, last time I checked the space was vacant, so actually you could take on the lease at a totally reasonable New York real estate rate and open a new punk-rock coffee place serving electrifyingly good single-origin beans. Call it Frankie Slow Drip or something. I’m sure Alan would be proud.

7/10

ROAST GRINDER MOTORCYCLE HERO

Trivium

Crown in the Grave

Roadrunner

Look, you cowards, I’m not a brave man, especially when it comes to scary movies, but I’m prepared to take a stand and speak on behalf of all the cinephiles out there and say that if you’re going to make a record that’s explicitly inspired by Japanese horror films, then I expect a little bit more of a focus on weird tentacle erotica, with people having all their orifices penetrated by octopi and whatever the plural of squid is, at least then there’s the prospect of filling my ears with enough calamari to block out the sound of this sexless, soft-bodied monstrosity.

3/10

HENTAI SEGALL

Joe Strummer

Joe Strummer 003: The 101ers Years

Dark Horse Records

The heroic Clash frontman deserved far more life than the 50 years he was given, so I don’t want to hear anyone complaining that 48 tracks spread across three discs sounds like a lot—it’s not enough and never will be. Put these on repeat, study them; they’re the earliest known recordings of Joe Strummer, who at the time was living in a squat (the 101ers were named after the address) and putting on a club night in the upstairs room of a pub with a 10p entry fee. This was before punk rock came along in 1976 and changed everything. And now it’s been five decades, and we’re still waiting to welcome another one like Joe.

7/10

TOMMY PUN

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