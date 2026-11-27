Music journalism is going to the wall, and places for sensible, well-informed, nuanced takes on the latest releases are dwindling. So we thought we might as well put the final nail in the coffin.



Read this month’s album reviews here, here, here and here.

Ninajirachi,

I Love My Computer, All My Friends Are Inside It

NLV Records

When Ninajirachi talks about how she loves her computer because all her friends are inside it, I’m guessing the last thing she has in mind is a horde of AI agents—regardless of whether or not they like electronic music. Earlier this week, I came across a video of AI agents working together in a digital audio workstation (DAW) to make a jungle track in real time. The difference here was that one rogue agent had been programmed to deliberately break things, while the others tried to keep the song together. This innovation seemingly offers a rebuttal to the Australian electronic artist’s criticism of AI for taking away from “the most fun part of making music… bumbling around and making mistakes.” But I doubt she’s about to soften this stance anytime soon judging by this new reimagined version of her debut record, which treats the remix as an unparalleled act of friendship and devotion.

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The 27-year-old producer and DJ has always leaned hard into the contradictions that come with pursuing an art form defined by solitary obsessiveness as a way of connecting with other people. And this record, released while she’s in the middle of a global tour, seems to speak to the crystalline ache of maintaining a friendship when you’re far away from one another. At her best, Ninajirachi’s music speaks to the strange sense of a placeless everywhere that we all seem to occupy these days. Here, she seems to be directly pushing back against this, with many of these remixes accented by culturally specific takes on the global language of electronic music, from French singer Canelle’s “Fuck Mon Ordinateur” to the budots version of “Delete” by Filipino producer DJ Love.

For Ninajirachi, dance music is a way of working out who to be, while also finding a beat that fits, at least judging by her origin story of “Sing Good” (which has the poignancy punched up here by Mallrat). So I’ll forgive her for stunting over how deep the contact book runs, as there’s clear care and intimacy in these collaborations. And this could soon be a thing of the past, as Spotify threatens to release automatic AI remixes as an optional paid-for extra in a bid to satisfy our apparent unquenchable desire for novelty and customization. Imagine: you’ll be able to enjoy a new remix of “London Song” every day of your semester abroad. And when you graduate alongside your bespoke AI agent, there will be a special version of “Fuck My Computer” to mark the occasion.

If this is the future of music, I’ll take Ninajirachi and her friends over it any day.

7/10

BEBO O’ROURKE

Various Artists,

DaMetalMessiah x FABRICLIVE

FABRICLIVE.

Unlike most Instagram users, DaMetalMessiah actually knows what he’s talking about. As an online archivist, he’s committed to piecing together the secret history of UK grime, one reel at a time. This exhilaratingly moody new compilation builds on this important work, bringing together a selection of versatile MCs and producers, cutting up dubstep, jungle and experimental bass music, as this unruly genre reaches out into the future. While I hope it brings a new audience to artists such as Kibo, Novelist, and Neffa-T, I’m worried about which social media account will be next to get a call from FABRICLIVE. Surely we’re not about to see Armageddon Bagwell in the mix, going wild with those custom DJ drops while playing out his god-awful Lukas Graham edit? Still, gotta love a good explosion SFX.

8/10

WILEY MINOGUE

Factory Floor

One Trip

Phantasy Sound

With the benefit of hindsight, I recognize that I never appreciated the ATP era for the incredible historical anomaly it clearly was. As with all good things, I assumed it would last forever. I’ll always associate Factory Floor with this time. The London synth band was often one of the few contemporary acts on lineups that resembled roll calls of legendary alternative artists. For example, on New Year’s Eve 2010, they opened a bill featuring Sonic Youth, Shellac, and The Pop Group. Since then, Mark Stewart has gone up to the great sound system in the sky, Steve Albini is playing poker with the 27 Club, and Thurston Moore is writing poetry about exactly this kind of thing. Now, Factory Floor are doing their own line in nostalgia, releasing their first record in ten years. Hypnotic and uninhibited, this is perfect for refracting through your own memories. As I listened, I could almost hear myself whining about having no-one to kiss at midnight and how “Teenage Riot” was left off the setlist that night. And you know what? Maybe the whole thing about the past being irredeemably lost isn’t so bad after all.

9/10

HARRY BOGAN

The Darkness

Crock of Hits

Warner

Lo! Just in time for the festive season, here’s a new greatest-hits compilation from the British band responsible for perhaps the only Christmas song with a penis joke in the title. Sure, in 2003, singing “don’t let the bells end” in a comedy falsetto might have seemed innocent enough, but times have changed. Now, the entertainment industry is cleaning up its act, and if you’re so much as caught humming the guitar solo while shopping for presents for your ungrateful children, then you’ll be seized by the morality police and taken away to a reeducation camp in the grim depths of the British suburbs, where you’ll be forced to listen to The Darkness cover of “Street Spirit (Fade Out)” until you snap and recant every impure thought you’ve ever had. You might well blame these psychological indiscretions on glam rock and hair metal, but this is no excuse—there are, in fact, no circumstances in which this kind of music is ever forgivable. After you’ve been forced to endure disc one of Crock of Hits, you’ll be a broken man. But be warned: we’ll be holding on to discs two and three in case we ever catch you around here in that catsuit again.



2/10

JUSTIN PORKINS

The following reviews are from the next issue of VICE magazine. Find it in a store near you, or get 4 issues each year sent straight to your door, by subscribing.

Purple Pilgrims

Given to the Night

AD 93

Telepathy is real. That’s how your brother knows you’re going to fart in your cupped hand and press it over his nose and mouth before your sphincter even opens. Not that he’ll be able to do anything about it, perhaps because, subliminally, he knows that he deserves it. Unlike Purple Pilgrims—sisters Clementine and Valentine Nixon—whose serene new record, born out of the uncanny psychic bond that exists between siblings, surely warrants a less profane review (unfortunately, there’s something about the profound beauty of these AD 93 records that brings out the child in me). This gentle, calming music sounds like what I used to put on to smooth things over before my parents got home. That’s my way of saying sorry… but Mum and Dad love me most. Though you already knew that, didn’t you?

8/10

SHART GARFUNKEL

Pharaoh Overlord

7

Rocket Recordings

Folk singer Richard Dawson popping up with “Buck’s Fizz” backing vocals (his words, not mine) is a pretty special selling point—and indeed, this oblique synth-rock record from the eccentric Finnish duo, who are joined here not just by Dawson but also post-metal growl king Aaron Turner of ISIS, Sumac, and Old Man Gloom, is certainly not one out of the bottle, bubbling unpredictably between genres in a way that makes it difficult to know who exactly to recommend it to—but I guess the comparison with these 1980s Eurovision Song Contest winners might help convince you if you were still struggling with… “Making Your Mind Up”.

7/10

TERRY ROGAINE

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