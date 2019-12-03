VICE and Reigning Champ Launch Anniversary Collection

This post is an announcement. For more VICE merchandise, click here .



To celebrate its 25th anniversary, VICE has teamed up with Vancouver-based Reigning Champ for a limited edition collection of athleticwear.

The collection includes a black hoodie and t-shirt with minimal linework that mimics VICE Magazine’s iconic cover format, and a bold “25” on the back in a classic jersey font––a design element that alludes to athleticwear of the past.

The high-end, cotton-based pieces are aimed at the discerning streetwear enthusiast who is looking for something beyond high-volume fashion and their unique designs offer an alternative to the fast-paced streetwear collaborations we see everywhere else. In an age where anyone can print a t-shirt from an app, attention to materials and detail are rare.

That precision is part of Reigning Champ’s identity. “Reigning Champ designs and manufactures performance and classic athletic wear,” James Soulodre, Marketing Manager of Reigning Champ, said. “Our process is guided by our principles: Respect the details. Master simplicity.”



That ethos made the brand a perfect partner to mark 25 years of VICE. “Reigning Champ knows how to capture the essence of the modern athleisure fit in their silhouettes, which made collaborating for our 25th Anniversary a no brainer to show our past and future with this commemorative vibe,” Jason “Cheech” Hall, VICE’s Director of Merchandise, said.

