VICE and Roundhouse Rising are Giving Away £1 Tickets for Under 30s

Some questions: Do you love live music? Okay, are you skint at the moment because of the cost of living crisis? Right, are you based in the UK? Well, we have some incredible news for you: This October, VICE are partnering with Roundhouse Rising Festival, the five day music event that takes place in and around The Roundhouse in London. And, more importantly, we’re going to be offering £1 tickets to anyone aged 30 or under. Why? Because in these economically maddening times, music should be a source of joy and community for anyone that needs it.

Since 2011, Roundhouse Rising – which takes place from the 4th of October until the 8th – has been an annual celebration of rising talent, with an action-packed programme of performances, workshops, access to industry events and traineeships. And the music has always been pretty damn good too: previous years saw slots from Little Simz, Kojey Radical and KOKOROKO to name a few.

This year, we’ll be curating the opening night on the 4th of October. Our first names on the bill include the New York singer, rapper and all round genius Talia Goddess, the multidisciplinary artist Loshh, and the soulful vocalist India Shan. And you can be sure we’ve got more to announce. More reveals will be coming via VICE.com over the next few months, as well as a wealth of features and interviews with the most exciting acts at this year’s event.

The rest of the festival promises to be just as good. Other curators include BBC Music Introducing, the festival and club night RISEN, the global community group shesaid.so, and the all-inclusive entertainment collective Deaf Rave.

In addition to all that, every performance at the festival will incorporate Beat Blocks, a haptic flooring system that takes audio sources and creates felt vibrations beneath your feet to give people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing an exciting and inclusive way to experience live music.

Tickets, including those £1 ones for under 30s, are available from the Roundhouse website here. We’ll see you there!