VICE and Slow Game Club Are Formally Joining Forces — Come and Join the Cause!

Well, folks, here it is. The true “start” of what gaming will look like for the VICE squad going forward! We’re proud Ambassadors of the Into Games-led Slow Game Club! (Which I definitely have been quiet about lately, believe me!) With VICE having a platform to make a difference, my gaming co-conspirators and I will be leading the charge to a healthier games industry!

So, what is the Slow Game Club? Well, I’m glad you asked, dear gamer! I’ll let my eloquent Into Games teammates explain it better than I ever could! “Welcome to Slow Game Club, a book club for gamers — except instead of books, every month, you get to try critically acclaimed games and cult classics.”

Videos by VICE

“Slow Game Club is a monthly subscription service for games, including a themed game every month, a dedicated community of game club members, and a video podcast with the developers of the game. All funds raised for Slow Game Club go directly towards supporting Into Games’ mission to create a fair pathway into the games sector for those from low socioeconomic backgrounds.”

Screenshot: YouTube/Into Games

“what’s vice’s role with the slow game club?”

Well. I don’t want to spoil any upcoming surprises over the next few months. But, I can tell y’all this! The VICE gaming crew will be reviewing the monthly games featured on the Slow Game Club! Starting with: The Holy Gosh Darn, developed by Perfectly Paranormal and published by Yogscast Games! No, I won’t tell you when that review is coming — you’ll just have to keep your eyes peeled for it!

Plus, if you join, you’ll be invited to an exclusive Discord group with many eager gamers, developers — and, of course, all of Team VICE will be there as well! This is an ongoing effort to create a healthy, growing force of positivity and change within the games industry. For players, for indie developers who deserve to have their projects acknowledged, and for fostering a productive space for conversations about our favorite games!

If you want to join the VICE squad — and many others — in changing the conversations around gaming for the better (and getting some phenomenal discounts on S-tier indie games)? Come check us out here — we’d love to have you! For a limited time, you can join for either $4.99 a month or get an annual membership at $39.99! 2025’s inaugural theme will be Mystery/Noir titles! Hurry, though — there are only 1,500 spots in total, and the seats are filling fast! Let’s make a difference together.