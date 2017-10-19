VICE and ‘Vogue’ Are Creating a New Platform Together

On the surface, VICE and Vogue might seem like opposites. Where one is focused on the grittier side of things, the other documents the glitz and glamor of the high life. But like so many unlikely collaborators in the past—Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg, Madonna and Björk, Zeus Carver and John McClain—the two cultural behemoths are teaming up to create an innovative, one-of-a-kind website.

In early 2018, VICE and Vogue will launch Project Vs, a collaborative editorial undertaking bringing the best of both publications onto a brand-new platform. A joint team of editors will be rolling out videos, photos, and long-form stories on the issues and people driving culture today. You’ll be able to check out what we cook up over the course of 100 days—like a pop-up shop, Project Vs will only be around for a limited time.

“What started as a slow dance collaboration has quickly become a high speed collision between VICE and Vogue,” VICE’s chief commercial and creative officer, Tom Punch, said of the partnership. The project will juxtapose “the many social, political, and cultural tensions of our times to create a capsule commentary on the world we live in,” he said.

Vogue‘s editor-in-chief,Anna Wintour, said of the collaboration, “Vogue and VICE may appear to some to see the world through different lenses, but, in my view, both are fearless and breathtaking, with unquenchable curiosity and vigor. This collaboration will benefit from two talented editorial teams working together to produce relevant and exciting stories about the way we live now.”