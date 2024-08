VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Please send your events to ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU, at least a week in advance ✰

ESPECIALLY if you’re in SA/WA/NT/ACT/TAS.

✰ FRIDAY, MARCH 17 ✰

MELBOURNE

QUEEN OF THE NIGHT @ AT THE ABOVE

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpCm9GRytxC/

SECTION 8 TURNS 17 [MARCH 17-19]

RENDITION ARTS @ MIISCELLANIA

SUGAR FREE @ 167 FRANKLIN

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpq4KqSyUK1/

SYDNEY

BIZARRO PRES. HELENA HAUFF @ OXFORD ART FACTORY

BLACK NOIR PRES. CASSIE RAPTOR @ THE FLINDERS

BRISBANE

OVERMONO @ THE TRIFFID

LITTLE ELEPHANT LITTLE WAREHOUSE @ TBA

SUBLIMINAL RAVE @ LA LA LAND

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=235585182151925&set=gm.746035230456576

PERTH

BOOLA DJARAT WARDAN – JOONDALUP FESTIVAL 2023 @ HILARYS BOAT HARBOUR

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=577925531047794&set=gm.580817540593025

ADELAIDE

JONGO BONES AND THE BAREFOOT BANDITS EP LAUNCH @ UNI BAR

OPEN PRES. WEISS – STREET PARTY @ AUSTRAL LANEWAY

CANBERRA

ONE22 PRES. FJAAK

✰ SATURDAY, MARCH 18 ✰

MELBOURNE

MONTMORENCY: MADE IN HEAVEN @ 130 LONSDALE

STAY SOFT MARKETS @ COLLINGWOOD YARDS

https://www.instagram.com/p/CpME6rYJpoN/

BLUESTONE SESSIONS 2 @ FOOTSCRAY COMMUNITY ARTS

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoYPun7Jrbr/

HEAR MY EYES: SLEEP D X PAN’S LABYRINTH @ THE ASTOR

NEUROTIQ EROTIQ @ FAIRFIELD AMPHITHEATRE

RUMMIKLUB GASO DAY PARTY

NO KERFEW @ MISCELLANIA

GRIDLOCK RADIO @ AVALON THE BAR

SYDNEY

ATHLETICA FREE DAY PARTY @ FACTORY THEATRE

CLUB DANCE PRES. INNER GLOW RECORD LAUNCH @ TBA

UNTITLED PRES. FJAAK AND HECTOR OAKS @ THE IVY

DAMEEEELA, DJ PGZ AND CRESCENDOLL @ CLUB 77

BRISBANE

KETTAMA @ THE TRIFFID

JOEL & FRIENDS @ SHORT AND SWEET BARBERSHOP

PERTH

HYDE PARK HI-FEST [MARCH 18 + 19]

CLUB HESPIRIA @ PORT BEACH GARDEN BAR

RAVOLUTION PRESENTS : NICO MORENO X JACIDOREX @ METRO CITY

ADELAIDE

ANTHONY PAPPA @ FAT CONTROLLER

HOT MESS: PILLOW TALK END OF FRINGE PARTY @ ANCIENT WORLD

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=651111683680769&set=gm.6147338931955639

✰ SUNDAY, MARCH 19 ✰

MELBOURNE

FASHION THRIFT SOCIETY MARKET @ MCEC

NTS IN NAARM @ NORTHCOTE THEATRE

AYWA SYNDICATE @ THE GASO

SYDNEY

MALLRAT @ UNSW ROUNDHOUSE

https://www.instagram.com/p/Col9z78voBU/

PERTH

SECOND LIFE MARKETS SUNDOWNER @ ….

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co9oUdOD4Kh/

