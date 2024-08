VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Please send your events to ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU, at least a week in advance ✰

ESPECIALLY if you’re in SA/WA/NT/ACT/TAS.

✰ FRIDAY, FEB 03 ✰

MELBOURNE

ORPHIC GROUP SHOW @ THE BELFRY FITZROY [03-05 FEB]

NO EXIT RECORDS @ AVALON BAR

WEST END RIDDIM EXCHANGE @ KINDRED BANDROOM

KIKI BOUBA @ BAD DECISIONS FITZROY

PLEA UNIT @ MISCELLANIA

SYDNEY

WOODBURNIA [NORTHERN NSW] [03-05 FEB]

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoHEjb0SWPR/?hl=en

ANOTHER TRIIIP @ THE ABERCROMBIE

RAW WAREHOUSE RAVE @ INNER WEST LOCATION

PERTH

OUTER BODY PRES. REGULAR FANTASY @ CONNECTIONS NIGHTCLUB

BRISBANE

SLOW HUMIDITY @ ECHO AND BOUNCE [03 + 04 FEB]

CYBER PRES. LOODS W/CASSETTES FOR KIDS @ THE ZOO

✰ SATURDAY, FEB 04 ✰

MELBOURNE

188 DAY PARTY W/ NARCISS + FRANCK @ THE THIRD DAY

WTP RECORD LAUNCH @ THE THORN

FLUXX WAREHOUSE RAVE @ TBA

SYDNEY

PLANET TRIIIP STUDIOS OPENING @ EDDY AVENUE CENTRAL

SWITCH @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

CLUTCH4LOVE @ THE HOUSE OF MUSIC AND BOOZE

TABULARASA PRES. MANIAC LOVE @ THE ABERCROMBIE

PERTH

NEST FM CLUB SADDLE @ THE RECHABITE

CO-OP PRES. PLO MAN, HASHMAN DEEJAY @ PORT BEACH BREWERY

CO-OP PRES. PLO MAN, HASHMAN DEEJAY @ PORT BEACH BREWERY

BRISBANE

CYBER @ BLACK BEAR LODGE

ADELAIDE

TROUBLE IN PARADISE X DESIRE DANCE PRE. DJ BORING @ ROCKET ROOFTOP

✰ SUNDAY, FEB 05 ✰

MELBOURNE

ALORA COLLECTIVE @ ABBOTS YARD

DAYDREAMS 10 @ EVERYDAY COFFEE

MUTATIONS @ MISCELLANIA

BRISBANE

COSMIC BEACH & 100 FOLD PRES. ESTIMULO PARTY @ TBA

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.