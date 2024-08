VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Please send your events to ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU, at least a week in advance ✰

✰ FRIDAY, FEB 10 ✰

MELBOURNE

PLEASE RSVP @ AVALON BAR

UPSTAIRS DOWNSTAIRS @ DOCTOR MORSE

MARINATION @ BROWN ALLEY

BUTTER SESSIONS PRES. 20 YEARS OF FUTURE TERROR W/ DJ NOBU + HARUKA @ INDUSTRIQUE WAREHOUSE

STEEPLEJACK @ BROWN ALLEY

SYDNEY

LOVEJOY PRES. CIEL @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

TR4MASQUAD @ THE LORD GLADSTONE

EXTRACT THE MOTION 3RD BDAY @ THE ABERCROMBIE

HIJINX ALLEY X SK900 PRES. CESSPIT @ THE GOOD SPACE BROADWAY

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoJawROj3R4/?hl=en

KNC PRES. SESSION 8 @ METRO SOCIAL

ADELAIDE

CHELA COOL 2B QUEER TOUR @ MY LOVER CINDI

PERTH

VENUS PRES. MINA @ BARBES

SURPRISE! IN THE BASEMENT @ THE RECHABITE

✰ SATURDAY, FEB 11 ✰

MELBOURNE

VICTORIA’S PRIDE STREET PARTY @ SMITH & GERTRUDE STREET, COLLINGWOOD

ANIMALIA X KALAHARI OYSTER CULT @ THE GASO

DANCE PARTY RECORDS @ MISCELLANIA

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnQrRMvJnQ7/?hl=en

SYDNEY

20 YEARS OF FUTURE TERROR W/ DJ NOBU & HARUKA @ INNER WEST LOCATION

HEAVENLY 10TH BDAY @ PORTUGAL MADEIRA CLUB

SAFARI PARK @ TBA

BRISBANE

NINA RAPER: “SWAN SONG” OPENING @ MOORES BUILDING

SOAP PRES. STEEPLEJACK LABEL SHOWCASE @ KEPK

✰ SUNDAY, FEB 12 ✰

MELBOURNE

VICTORIA’S PRIDE: BARBA PRESENTS MISA PROUD @ NEW GUERNICA

SAN OF THE RAMBUTAN EP LAUNCH @ BAR OUSSOU

PURE SPACE FM @ MISCELLANIA

SYDNEY

ANOTHER TRIIP @ THE ABERCROMBIE

ADELAIDE

SUBVERT PRES. CIEL @ ANCIENT WORLD

PERTH

DANCING IN SPACE @ FREO HALL

