VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

✰ FRIDAY, FEB 17 ✰

MELBOURNE

BUTTER SESSIONS ALL NIGHT @ MISCELLANIA

MANTRA COLLECTIVE, WAVES & XYZ PRES. DEWALTA @ 167 FRANKLIN STREET, CBD

LOUDER THAN WORDS @ REVS

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoJnfnoyfVg/?hl=en

SYDNEY

XADDY’S X PAPI JUICE @ KINSELAS

MASQUERAVE @ TBA

RAMPENT / GOOD SPACE FESTIVAL @ ULTIMO

THE DOLLAR BIN DARLINGS & BOTTOM DOLLAR BUDDIES @ CLUB 77

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coatzt0M81V/?hl=en

BRISBANE

CONTORT YOURSELF WITH L.F.T. @ ECHO AND BOUNCE

PERTH

DANCING IN SPACE PRES. JOHN MORALES

MIDNIGHT ELEVATOR PRES. KATE MILLER @ BADLANDS BAR

IN THE BASEMENT @ THE RECHABITE

CANBERRA

GREEN GATOR OUTDOOR @ TBA

✰ SATURDAY, FEB 18 ✰

MELBOURNE

WAX’O OPEN AIR @ FAIRFIELD AMPHITHEATRE

BROKEN CHEMISTRY @ AVALON THE BAR

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoWo6lryUFo/?hl=en

SKYDIVER: PLO MAN + HASHMAN DEEJAY @ SUB CLUB

SYDNEY

COCORICÒ DAY DANCE @ PORTUGAL MADEIRA CLUB

BYPASS @ SHADES

THE JIVES ASRC FUNDRAISER GIG @ THE LEADBEATER

LITTLE MUSIC PARTY @ FACTORY THEATRE

MOOONSHIFT 3RD BIRTHDAY @ THE BRIDGE

PULSE PRES. FRANCK @ THE METRO

QUEER TECHNO COLLECTIVE @ THE ABERCROMBIE

FILTH ON ACID @ GREENWOOD HOTEL

BRISBANE

MECHANICS OF AIR: DIFFERENT SHADES, DOUBLE HAPPINESS, MAGGITRON, ORB @ SHED 37

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cog_98oPmQ3/?hl=en

BOY HARSHER @ THE PRINCESS THEATRE

CANBERRA

PURE SPACE HOME LISTENING // 黑芝麻和朋友们 (HĒI ZHĪ MA AND FRIENDS) @ SIDEWAY

PERTH

30/70 “ART MAKE LOVE” ALBUM LAUNCH @ MOJO’S BAR

ADIEL MORA @ BARBES

✰ SUNDAY, FEB 19 ✰

MELBOURNE

POOKIE @ MALTHOUSE OUTDOOR STAGE

https://www.instagram.com/p/CodOMBwBvn0/?hl=en

TECHWORLD @ MISCELLANIA

SYDNEY

MARDI GRAS FAIR DAY

HEAPS GAY FAIR DAY @ THE ABERCROMBIE

ANGELS ONLY MARDI GRAS TAKEOVER @ CLUB 77

https://www.instagram.com/p/Coatzt0M81V/?hl=en

THRILLING HITS @ STANLEY’S ON STANLEY

PERTH

HYDE PARK HI-FI @ THE BIRD

