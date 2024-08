VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Please send your events to ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU, at least a week in advance ✰

✰ FRIDAY, FEB 24 ✰

MELBOURNE

ELECTRIC KOOL-AID @ BODRIGGY [FEB 24-25]

DAZED HDT X RENDITION @ THE DOVE CLUB

NEXUS @ NEW GUERNICA

SPEED 速度 + CAT HOUSE @ 24 MOONS

NEUROTIQ EROTIQ X COMMON GROUND @ THE INDUSTRIQUE

HARRY WALTERS @ ONESIXONE ROOFTOP

SYDNEY

LIVE AND PROUD: WORLDPRIDE OPENING CONCERT @ THE DOMAIN

VIBE POSITIVE & FRIENDS @ SHADES

LEAK YOUR OWN NUDES @ PLEASURES PLAYHOUSE

BASS WATER FREAK OUT @ MARY’S UNDERGROUND

STEFANO NOFERINI @ THE BRIDGE

BRISBANE

S.A.S.H BRISBANE W/ JOSH BAKER @ THE PRINCE CONSORT

PERTH

IN THE BASEMENT @ GOODWILL CLUB

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co8h6UbPLl-/

BOILER SOON @ GEISHA

ADELAIDE

BADLAND CARAVAN @ ANCIENT WORLD

✰ SATURDAY, FEB 25 ✰

MELBOURNE

DESIGNER CLOTHING MARKET @ NICHOLAS BUILDING [LVL 4 ROOM 11-12, 11-3PM]

BEERS FOR QUEERS @ THE FOX HOTEL

JEMI GALE ONLY U SINGLE LAUNCH @ BAR FLIPPY’S

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cog6ByFShzj/?hl=en

RHYTHM SECTION @ THE THORN

RHYTHM SECTION AFTER PARTY @ 24 MOONS

https://www.instagram.com/p/Co_kAwlLfp3/?hl=en

SYDNEY

HEAPS GAY WORLD OF WHACK @ MANNING BAR

PARADE DAY AFTERPARTY @ HOTEL HARRY

LOVE IS LOVE 7 @ CIVIC UNDERGROUND

https://www.instagram.com/p/CorU2_jrhdg/?hl=en

CHARLI XCX “ALONE TOGETHER” SCREENING + HYPERPOP APPRECIATION AFTERPARTY @ SHADES

CLUB THIQUE @ OXFORD UNDERGROUND

STEEPLEJACK X TRANSLATE @ TBA

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoJv72qr8ZC/?hl=en

BRISBANE

INNER CIRCLE PRES. PERSONAL GROWTH @ SHED37

ADELAIDE

THE COLLECTIVE PRES. TURNO & K MOTIONZ @ THE FAT CONTROLLER

PERTH

ANYPLACE RECORDS X TRANSIT PRES. JENNIFER LOVELESS, ESCAPE ARTIST @ METRO CITY ROOF

GARBAGE TV PRES. MIKE Q @ THE RECHABITE

✰ SUNDAY FEB 26 ✰

MELBOURNE

LOVE ABOVE PRES. SADAR BAHAR @ HOWLER

THE PARTY @ 167 FRANKLIN STREET

SYDNEY

XADDY’S TARTI GRADI BOAT PARTY @ DARLING HARBOUR

LOVE ABOVE + D. STREET [CLUB <] @ PORTUGAL MADEIRA CLUB

MINCE OPEN AIR @ ACE HOTEL

STRICTLY VINYL @ FACTORY THEATRE [FREE]

