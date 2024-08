VICE AUSTRALIA GUIDE TO THE WEEKEND

Please send your events to ARIELLE.RICHARDS@PEDESTRIANGROUP.COM.AU, at least a week in advance ✰

ESPECIALLY if you’re in SA/WA/NT/ACT/TAS.

✰ FRIDAY, MARCH 10 ✰

MELBOURNE

SOLARMATES: LOVE ALWAYS W MIRASIA, CAUCASIAN OPPORTUNITIES, BROWN SUGA PRINCESS @ MISCELLANIA

RAKHI + HOWLER + BMF PRES. VENUS @ HOWLER

SUCCULENT FUNK: DISCOTHEQUE @ STAY GOLD

SYDNEY

THE PYRAMID: A NIGHT OF SENSUALITY AND MOVEMENT @ MERAKI ARTS BAR

BODEGA COLLECTIVE TAKEOVER @ WAYWARDS

PICNIC PRES. MAXIMUM JOY 2023 @ MANNING BAR

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoD92xgjKrf/

PLANET TRIP X MORAL LAXA @ THE ABERCROMBIE

SAFARI PARK ALL NIGHT LONG @ OXFORD ART FACTORY

HOBART

NASTY VOL. 8 — I. JORDAN @ HIGH ALTAR

BRISBANE

HELENA HAUFF @ ECHO AND BOUNCE

✰ SATURDAY, MARCH 11 ✰

MELBOURNE

TATLI + MUSIC IN EXILE @ ALAYSA RESTAURANT

RADICAL HOSPITALITY: KAIN NA TAYO! @ NEXT WAVE, BRUNSWICK MECHANICS INSTITUTE

STRICTLY DRUM N BASS @ 24 MOONS

ABSORB(ED) II @ MISCELLANIA [MARCH 11 + 12]

SYDNEY

FASTER X STONY ROADS @ FACTORY THEATRE

SIDECHAINS PRES. UMRU + PETAL SUPPLY @ MARY’S UNDERGROUND

BRISBANE

KINDACOOL PRES. NEXT @ THE ZOO

OPAL 002 @ IT’S STILL A SECRET

PERTH

RHYTHMATISM x SIMMER DOWN BLOCK PARTY with JURA SOUND SYSTEM @ EZRA POUND

PORT BEACH GARDEN PARTY W/ SOPHIE MCALLISTER @ PORT BEACH BREWERY

ADELAIDE

NAVOS @ FAT CONTROLLER

TIGER CLUB @ ANCIENT WORLD

CANBERRA

SUMMIT 174 DRUM N BASS @ TRANSIT BAR

✰ SUNDAY, MARCH 12 ✰

MELBOURNE

NUESTRO PLANETA @ AVALON THE BAR

PROGNOSIS PRES. EVERSINES @ THE GASO

SYDNEY

LIGHT 2 NIGHT @ THE BRIDGE

Follow Arielle on Instagram and Twitter.

Read more from VICE Australia and subscribe to our weekly newsletter, This Week Online.