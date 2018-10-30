VICE Australia Is 15 and We Threw a Party

Fifteen is a weird age: it’s right in the middle of your more notable 10th and 20th birthdays, your bat mitzvah “coming-out” party is a fading memory, and it doesn’t have a fun name like your sweet 16th. Regardless, we thought it was a milestone worth recognising so invited some of our fave music makers—Charli XCX, Banoffee, Miss Blanks, DJ Sezzo, Brooke Powers, and original party starters Midnight Juggernaut—to play. We programmed lights and lasers and pumped a lot of smoke into a venue called The Bottom End, and it was a good time.

We’d like to thank Wurundjeri elder Ron Jones for his Welcome to Country and for everyone who came and helped make it special. Thank you also to Carlton Dry, Absolut, and Red Bull, who were kind enough to give us all the delicious drinks.

Now, here’s some photos from the night.