VICE Australia Is Now On A New TV Channel

VICE Australia’s content is now amongst a unique slate of content available to stream on demand through 9Now’s brand-new channel, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION.

So, once you’re finished looking at your medium-sized screen (work laptop) and need a break from the small screen (phone), you can watch series’ like Late Night Pit Stops, Talking Shit, and more on the big screen. If you’re after something a little more bite-sized, “Australia Today”, VICEAU’s daily videos on the biggest story of the day, will also stream on the channel.

All you have to do to access the content is download the 9Now app and make an account, and boom, the world is your oyster.

https://vimeo.com/877706972

PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION will carry supremely cooked content from Mac Demarco’s “Eternal Family” collective, cult classic movies like Jawbreaker and Wes Anderson’s directorial debut Bottle Rocket and underrated reality shows like Snoop Dogg Presents: The Joker’s Wild, which had guests like Seth Rogen, Wiz Khalifa, Karlie Kloss and Method Man.

The channel will also feature music programming, in the vein of the early 00s video stations, to highlight local, independent artists.

Happy streaming, folks.