VICE Eats World: Brooklyn Pizza Wars and Korean Barbecue

At MUNCHIES, we obviously love to eat. But it’s not just us who’s keen on stuffing our faces: The rest of the VICE staff—who are scattered all over the planet working on stories, projects, and videos—also knows how to eat like champs.

In our column, VICE Eats World, we ask fellow VICE employees to submit photos of all of the fodder they encountered at whatever corner of the globe their roles took them to. This week, the MUNCHIES staff shares the many ways they’ve been packing on the winter pounds in style.

Videos by VICE

Sydney Kramer Social Editor, MUNCHIES

“Train bento on the way to the airport in Tokyo. Tokyo subway stations sell better food than most of New York put together. I grabbed this for lunch to eat on the Narita express on our way out of Japan.”

“Pepperoni pizza from Williamsburg Pizza. I’m a Best Pizza gal, but my husband is a Williamsburg Pizza fanatic. We switch off from where we order to keep things fair.”

Elana Schulman Supervising Producer, MUNCHIES

“Soup dumplings at King’s County Imperial. They’re made in-house.”

Hilary Pollack

Associate Editor, MUNCHIES

“Syrniki from Masha and the Bear. It’s a Russian spot right near my house that I’m obsessed with. These are like the best pancakes you’ve ever eaten in your life. The center is warm and creamy, almost like ricotta, and they are served with sour cream and jam.”

“Recently had this dessert at Contra. Their descriptions of their dishes are kind of vague and amorphous, but it was kind of cold, really creamy, and tasted like a creamsicle. A little citrus, a lot of vanilla. The texture was awesome.”

“The MUNCHIES holiday party was a couple of weeks ago at Koreatown spot Kang Ho Dong Baekjeong. We ate a ton of delicious grilled meat and kimchee, then all went and did drunken embarrassing karaoke in a sake-fueled frenzy. Pretty solid.”

Javier Cabral

Staff Writer, MUNCHIES

“Santa Barbara’s uni-topped grilled oyster from Luther Chen’s Shao Khao BBQ truck, which was unreal. Thanks for coming by and feeding VICE’s LA office!”

Stay tuned for more installments of VICE Eats World.