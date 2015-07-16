VICE Eats World: How to Eat Like Action Bronson

At MUNCHIES, we obviously love to eat. But it’s not just us who’s keen on stuffing our faces: The rest of the VICE staff—who are scattered all over the planet working on stories, projects, and videos—also knows how to eat like champs.

For our new column, VICE Eats World, we asked fellow VICE employees to submit photos of all of the fodder they encountered at whatever corner of the globe their roles took them to. Food porn and travel are the cornerstones of MUNCHIES—why not get by with some delicious help from our friends?

Videos by VICE

For this installment, we checked in with Action Bronson and our video team, who are out on location shooting a new season of Fuck, That’s Delicious and an as-yet-unnamed series for MUNCHIES with Action. And yep, Action has been cooking and eating his heart out. Executive Producer Chris Grosso gives us the lowdown on the FTD crew’s recent eats.

“This pastrami plate is from Ben’s Best Kosher Delicatessen in Queens, New York, on Queens Boulevard. I didn’t grow up with Jewish delis; I group up on Italian and German delis, so this is one thing I’ve never had that much. It is like barbecue brisket, and this was fucking great. It’s just greasy meat on a plate.”

“This photo was taken in Hollywood at the Airbnb we were staying at with Action before he performed at a concert. He decided to make a whole frittata, so he sautéed peppers, onions, whole cloves of garlic, and a whole bunch of eggs in there and it came out perfect.”

“He drizzled it with some extra virgin olive oil and sprinkled it with Maldon sea salt and cracked black pepper. It was delicious. It was one of my favorite things he’s ever made me.”

“We went and had lunch at The Dutch in Miami. This was their deconstructed corvina ceviche with rocoto chiles. There’s all kinds of shit in there that I didn’t realize came with traditional ceviche, like corn nuts, sweet potatoes, radishes, and hominy and popcorn. It was OK, but I learned something there.”

“I have never seen a coconut curry lobster salad on a shellfish tower menu before, but oh my god, this was great and unexpected. The curry, mango, cashews, and coconut gave a depth of flavor to a shellfish tower. I will go on record with saying that head and shoulders, this is better than the New York location. I have to give a special shout-out to executive chef Conor Hanlon for this.”

“These photos almost look fake, but it was unreal. They soak the watermelon in chili water so it’s spicy, with hamachi crudo and thinly sliced jalapeño and a thin slice of radish. This was straight good.”

“These peel ‘n’ eat shrimp were the sloppiest thing I’ve ever eaten. Those Cajun spices and that cocktail sauce—which was more like a Bloody Mary—were incredible. I’ve never understood crawfish boils, but this—I got it. There was so much flavor that I even ate all of the shells because all of it tasted really, really good. I would rip the head off, suck out all the juices, then eat all the meat and all of the legs, too.”

Stay tuned for more installments of VICE Eats World and more Fuck, That’s Delicious. In the meantime, get your Fuck, That’s Delicious fix here.