The Feel-Good Bulletin: Week of 29 March

News has been pretty drab lately, and prolonged self-quarantine isn’t making things easier. When it feels like the only thing we can do is sit back and wait for the COVID-19 pandemic to run its course, some uplifting news might be just what we need to maintain our sanity.

Football players are donating part of their pay to club employees

Lionel Messi confirmed that all Barcelona team members will forgo up to 70 percent of their pay during the pandemic to support club staff while football season is postponed. Players from other elite clubs like Juventus, Bayern Munich, and Borussia Dortmund have also followed suit.

A 103-year-old woman from Wuhan successfully recovered from COVID-19

The coronavirus is all the more deadly for the elderly. But Zhang Guangfen, a 103-year-old woman from Wuhan, China, defied the odds and recovered from the virus after six days of treatment. Doctors said that besides some mild bronchitis, Zhang was in optimal health before contracting the virus.

Camaraderie is transcending religion

A photo of a Muslim man and a Jewish man in Israel praying side by side became a much-needed symbol of hope and tolerance in light of a devastating pandemic. The two men, both medical staff, were visiting a 41-year-old woman who was having breathing problems.

The World Health Organisation releases gamer-friendly tips to combat the coronavirus

The World Health Organisation has endorsed a #PlayApartTogether campaign launched by developers Activision Blizzard and Zynga to urge people to stay home and play video games. With millions of people self-quarantining worldwide, gaming software companies are reporting record numbers of users. The pandemic has forced countless sporting events to take place inside video games, including the Formula 1 Grand Prix and the La Liga professional football division.

The West is finally embracing the bidet

In the West, toilet paper shortages have converted some people to the bidet, which is already a household staple in many parts of Asia. Bidet sales in the United States surged during the panic buying frenzy. Researchers agree that bidets don’t only clean you better, they are also more environmentally-friendly and cost-effective.

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth are quarantined together

After living apart from each other since 2007 due to Prince Philip’s retirement and Queen Elizabeth II’s involvement in politics, the power couple are finally together again under strict quarantine policy in Windsor Castle.

Long-forgotten traditional foods are having their moment in Japan and Indonesia

A cheese-like delicacy known as so is experiencing a resurgence in Japan. The milk reduction, which was considered a luxury during the Asuka and Heian periods over a millennium ago, is popular in isolation because it’s easy to make by simply boiling milk for an extended period. In Indonesia, traditional drinks made of herbs and spices are in high demand because they are believed to strengthen immunity.