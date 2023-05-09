The VICE Guide to Memphis Milano Design

If you have a pulse and have been on Instagram, odds are high that you’ve seen a Memphis Milano piece gracing your feed, even if you had no idea what the name was for this retro, colorful, geometrically inclined aesthetic. The Italian postmodern design group of the 1980s has had a major resurgence in the last few years, and these days you’d have to close your eyes to avoid seeing influencers posting #fitpics in front of their squiggly Ultrafragola mirrors. (See, you know Memphis!) But it’s way more than just pink Bouba shapes and primary-colored kitsch; it’s an entire design movement that served as the antithesis to the stark, understated forms of mid-century modern sensibilities.

If you’ve always wondered why an Italian design group decided to name itself “Memphis,” the answer might surprise you—it’s a two-part reference. On the fateful evening of December 11, 1980, Italian architect Ettore Sottsass invited a group of designers over to his (surely groovy) living room in Milan, and together, they hatched a plan to completely disrupt the following year’s Salone del Mobile, Milan’s annual design fair. While they discussed their designs, Bob Dylan’s “Stuck Inside of Mobile With the Memphis Blues Again” played on repeat (Dylan was one of Sottsass’ favorite musicians), inspiring the group to adopt the name “Memphis” for their new movement. Fittingly the name “Memphis” also served as an homage to the ancient Egyptian capital city of the same name, known for grand pharaonic temples and other ornate constructions. The original group was comprised of Aldo Cibic, Matteo Thun, Marco Zanini, Martine Bedin, Michele De Lucchi, Nathalie Du Pasquier, and George Sowden, with famous architect Michael Graves, Peter Shire, and more contributing their input and designs later on.

The group’s first collection debuted in September of 1981 and featured 55 instantly iconic products that had crowds of thousands cramming their way into a tiny gallery to see pieces of furniture that favored bold colors, humor, and form over function. It was the first time materials like laminate were being used outside of the kitchen, and its whimsical, geometric perspective would spawn a ton of other glorious 80s trends like cocaine decor and 90s oversized novelty pop decor (RIP Think Big).

If you just won the lottery or recently came into a lot of money (à la Succession’s Willa Roy) you can buy some bonkers original Memphis Milano pieces on 1stDibs, like the ultimate conversation pit—the Tawayara ‘Boxing Ring’ Seating Unit by Masanori Umeda—or the instantly recognizable Carlton room divider by Ettore Sottsass himself. That said, if you’re like us (aka actively checking our pockets for change we can redeem at the nearest Coinstar machine), we’ve got you, fam. There are plenty of affordable Memphis-inspired pieces on the market to give your home the look and feel of Karl Lagerfeld’s 1980s Monaco apartment—all without taking out an extra line of credit.

Mirror, mirror

Sottass’ OG Ultrafragola mirror, which has reemerged in popularity and become a staple of high-end boutiques and celebrity selfies, can cost thousands of clams on 1stDibs, but you can find plenty of alternatives on sites such as Etsy, Amazon, and Interior Icons.

Memphis wall art

Danish design house HAY has some great prints by Memphis founding designer Nathalie du Pasquier that will run you less than $100 each.

This graphic West Elm rug

Remember, Memphis design is all about striking the perfect balance on the Bouba-Kiki spectrum. This oblong pop rug (say that 10 times fast) by West Elm is on sale, and will wake up your boring Landlord Special floors.

Cast a dramatic silhouette

This Yves Klein blue acrylic vase features the signature bright colors and wavy lines of Memphis design, and will look great as a home to a bouquet of sunflowers this summer.

Get your wiggle on

Add a little whimsy to any room with a splat table. There’s a ton of wavy-legged furniture that adds a subtle nod to Sottsass, and these picks from Coming Soon and Etsy can be yours for under $200.

A phallus for your flowers

For just under $400, here’s one original Sotsass piece you might actually be able to afford. This cheeky design is said to have been designed when Sottsass was “traveling to Barcelona to meet up with a beautiful Catalan woman with whom he had fallen in love.” Suggestive? Sure—but not so much so that you’ll have to hide it from your parents.

Light it up

We wish we had $1,450 for a Super Table Lamp, but while we save, we’ll be lighting these candles from Coming Soon to evoke a similar vibe.

Graphic bath time

Cold Picnic’s abstract bath mats are very reminiscent of Nathalie du Pasquier’s rug designs for Memphis Milano. These Milano-adjacent mats are sure to jazz up even the most blah of apartment bathrooms.

Dusen Dusen knows how to do it

Out of all the designers currently producing colorful, playful designs most adjacent to 80s Memphis, Dusen Dusen reigns supreme with its whimsical prints and bold graphics. With everything from tissue boxes to bedding to trash cans wrapped in geometric patterns, the brand’s 80s flair adds instant panache to any part of your abode that’s lacking in color.

Is anyone else feeling totally tubular?

